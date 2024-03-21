Ex-DSS Chief Ejiofor Calls for High-Power Probe into Delta Killings, VIPs Likely Implicated

Following the horrific killing of 17 military personnel in Okuama, Delta State, former DSS Director Mike Ejiofor has emphasized the necessity of an independent investigation, hinting at the potential involvement of Very Important Personalities (VIPs). In a televised interview, Ejiofor criticized the deployment strategy and pushed for a collaborative federal and state government probe to uncover the truth behind the tragic event and the subsequent military response.

Unraveling the Truth

Ejiofor's insistence on an independent probe stems from his belief that the military's involvement makes it an interested party, thus compromising its ability to conduct an impartial investigation. He highlighted the unusualness of high-ranking officers being sent on a peacekeeping mission to resolve a land dispute, suggesting underlying complexities and possible hidden agendas. The call for a thorough investigation is not just to bring justice for the fallen but to prevent such incidents from recurring by addressing the root causes.

Military Response and Community Impact

In the aftermath of the killings, the Nigerian Army's denial of burning down the Okuama community has been met with skepticism by Ejiofor, who pointed out the military's history of reprisal attacks. This action, which left the community inaccessible even to the governor, has raised concerns about the proportionality of the military's response and its impact on civilian-military relations. Ejiofor stressed the importance of restraint and adherence to legal frameworks to avoid further loss of trust and escalation of violence.

Lessons and Future Precautions

The tragic incident in Okuama serves as a stark reminder of the complexities involved in deploying military personnel in civilian matters. Ejiofor advises that future operations should involve a broader spectrum of security forces, including the police and the DSS, to ensure a balanced and considered approach to conflict resolution. This, he believes, could prevent misunderstandings and potential violence, safeguarding both military and civilian lives.

The call for an independent investigation into the Okuama killings reflects a broader concern for accountability, transparency, and justice. As the community waits for answers, the implications of such a probe could extend far beyond the immediate tragedy, potentially reshaping military engagement protocols and reinforcing the rule of law in conflict resolution.