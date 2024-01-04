en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Ex-Dispatchers Call for Removal of Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 pm EST
Ex-Dispatchers Call for Removal of Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director

A group of 15 former Sedgwick County 911 dispatchers have stepped into the limelight, publicly demanding the ousting of Emergency Communications Director Elora Forshee. They accuse Forshee of undermining the training standards and fostering a toxic work environment, compromising public safety for the over half a million residents who rely on emergency services in the county.

Training Standards and Public Safety

Central to the accusations is the claim that the reduction in training standards has put public safety at risk. The former employees argue that the minimization of training leads to life-threatening errors and inadequate responses to emergencies. However, the county has countered these allegations, asserting that all training programs meet or even exceed the Kansas state standards. It has further clarified that a blended learning approach, combining traditional classroom instruction and practical exercises, is used to prepare new dispatchers.

The Controversy Intensifies

The controversy surrounding Forshee’s tenure was further fueled by the mishandling of a 911 call during an apartment fire in October. This unfortunate incident resulted in the death of 22-year-old Paoly Bedeski. The former employees have argued that this tragedy is a stark example of the consequences of reduced training and poor leadership. In response to this incident, the county has initiated a study to scrutinize the department’s response to the fire and ascertain if any shortcomings contributed to the tragedy.

Resolution and Accountability

The group of former dispatchers is not only seeking an investigation into their allegations but also demanding improved training standards. Their call for accountability extends to the removal of Forshee and any other parties who may have been complicit in the alleged reduction of training standards and the creation of a toxic work environment. This call for Forshee’s termination has also been echoed by the local firefighters’ union, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing controversy.

0
Politics United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
11 seconds ago
Cambodian Police Apprehend Armed Gang Involved in Knifepoint Robberies
In a significant operation, the Criminal Police Department of Cambodia has nabbed two main suspects, Rong Sarath and Chhin Phorn, linked to a series of knifepoint robberies in Siem Reap province. The arrests were made on January 3, 2024, in the aftermath of a comprehensive inquiry steered by senior officials from the Special Forces Department
Cambodian Police Apprehend Armed Gang Involved in Knifepoint Robberies
Draft Decree Outlines Conduct Expectations for Senior Government Officials
2 mins ago
Draft Decree Outlines Conduct Expectations for Senior Government Officials
MP Jacob Rees-Mogg Criticizes UNICEF's Financial Aid to UK Amid Child Poverty Crisis
2 mins ago
MP Jacob Rees-Mogg Criticizes UNICEF's Financial Aid to UK Amid Child Poverty Crisis
Morrow County Commissioners Criticised Over Ambulance and Health System Divide
47 seconds ago
Morrow County Commissioners Criticised Over Ambulance and Health System Divide
2024 Presidential Election: The Impact of Trump's Legal Challenges on the Republican Nomination
47 seconds ago
2024 Presidential Election: The Impact of Trump's Legal Challenges on the Republican Nomination
Oakland Officer's Fatal Shooting: Prime Suspect and Accomplices Arrested
2 mins ago
Oakland Officer's Fatal Shooting: Prime Suspect and Accomplices Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
All Blacks' Journey to the Rugby World Cup: A Testament to Resilience
13 seconds
All Blacks' Journey to the Rugby World Cup: A Testament to Resilience
Newark Imam Fatally Shot: A Community Mourns and Seeks Justice
20 seconds
Newark Imam Fatally Shot: A Community Mourns and Seeks Justice
Pro Bowl Selection Controversy: Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Snub Raises Questions
38 seconds
Pro Bowl Selection Controversy: Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Snub Raises Questions
Morrow County Commissioners Criticised Over Ambulance and Health System Divide
47 seconds
Morrow County Commissioners Criticised Over Ambulance and Health System Divide
2024 Presidential Election: The Impact of Trump's Legal Challenges on the Republican Nomination
47 seconds
2024 Presidential Election: The Impact of Trump's Legal Challenges on the Republican Nomination
Mike Dean: A Referee's Passion for Tranmere Rovers Triumphs
2 mins
Mike Dean: A Referee's Passion for Tranmere Rovers Triumphs
Draft Decree Outlines Conduct Expectations for Senior Government Officials
2 mins
Draft Decree Outlines Conduct Expectations for Senior Government Officials
Eddie Jackson Clinches Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award Amid Uncertain Future
2 mins
Eddie Jackson Clinches Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award Amid Uncertain Future
Italy Triumphs Over England in Euro 2020 Final: 'It's Coming to Rome!'
2 mins
Italy Triumphs Over England in Euro 2020 Final: 'It's Coming to Rome!'
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
7 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
8 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app