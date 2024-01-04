Ex-Dispatchers Call for Removal of Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director

A group of 15 former Sedgwick County 911 dispatchers have stepped into the limelight, publicly demanding the ousting of Emergency Communications Director Elora Forshee. They accuse Forshee of undermining the training standards and fostering a toxic work environment, compromising public safety for the over half a million residents who rely on emergency services in the county.

Training Standards and Public Safety

Central to the accusations is the claim that the reduction in training standards has put public safety at risk. The former employees argue that the minimization of training leads to life-threatening errors and inadequate responses to emergencies. However, the county has countered these allegations, asserting that all training programs meet or even exceed the Kansas state standards. It has further clarified that a blended learning approach, combining traditional classroom instruction and practical exercises, is used to prepare new dispatchers.

The Controversy Intensifies

The controversy surrounding Forshee’s tenure was further fueled by the mishandling of a 911 call during an apartment fire in October. This unfortunate incident resulted in the death of 22-year-old Paoly Bedeski. The former employees have argued that this tragedy is a stark example of the consequences of reduced training and poor leadership. In response to this incident, the county has initiated a study to scrutinize the department’s response to the fire and ascertain if any shortcomings contributed to the tragedy.

Resolution and Accountability

The group of former dispatchers is not only seeking an investigation into their allegations but also demanding improved training standards. Their call for accountability extends to the removal of Forshee and any other parties who may have been complicit in the alleged reduction of training standards and the creation of a toxic work environment. This call for Forshee’s termination has also been echoed by the local firefighters’ union, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing controversy.