Malaysia

Ex-Deputy President of Pejuang Denies Dr. Mahathir’s Involvement in ‘Dubai Move’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
Ex-Deputy President of Pejuang Denies Dr. Mahathir’s Involvement in ‘Dubai Move’

Former deputy president of Pejuang, Datuk Marzuki Yahya, strongly denies the involvement of ex-prime minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad in an alleged plot called the ‘Dubai Move’, aimed at toppling the current Malaysian government. Marzuki stated that Dr. Mahathir’s involvement in any clandestine meetings in the United Arab Emirates would have been impossible, as he has not travelled overseas recently. The allegations suggest an intricate plan involving an influential veteran political figure – a description that some have taken to suggest Dr. Mahathir.

Refuting Allegations

In response to the allegations, Marzuki criticized certain members of the unity government for trying to link Dr. Mahathir to the ‘Dubai Move’ plot. He labelled these associations as baseless, emphasizing that the only recent trip Dr. Mahathir made was to Langkawi, and not the UAE.

Political Drama Amid Rising Cost of Living

Marzuki suggested that the ‘Dubai Move’ allegations might be a diversion tactic by the government to detract from significant issues it is currently facing, primarily the escalating cost of living. He questioned the current government’s focus led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, on formulating narratives to undermine the opposition, rather than addressing the concerns of the people.

Transparency in Opposition

Marzuki also questioned the necessity for a secret meeting in Dubai if the Opposition genuinely intended to overthrow the government. He proposed that the government was exaggerating the ‘Dubai Move’ to divert attention from urgent issues and questioned their focus on suppressing the opposition rather than dealing with the country’s critical issues.

Malaysia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

