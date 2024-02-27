Ex-Congressman McDermott Relocates to French 'Safe House' Amid Political Unrest, Urges Americans to Follow

Former congressman Jim McDermott, after decades of political service, has chosen a tranquil life in a picturesque village near Bordeaux, France, far from the tumult of American politics. At 87, McDermott, a seasoned Democrat with 28 years of Congress service, seeks refuge in a modest stone cottage, embracing a serene lifestyle amidst growing political concerns back home. His move, a bold statement against the current U.S. political climate, particularly the potential re-election of Donald Trump, has sparked conversations among his peers about the need for a 'safe house' abroad.

From Seattle to Bordeaux: A New Chapter

McDermott's transition from a comfortable retirement overlooking Elliott Bay to a quaint village in France is more than a change of scenery. It symbolizes a deeper quest for peace and stability in unsettling times. His new abode, described as a 'safe house,' offers not just physical but emotional refuge from the political discord that has gripped the United States. McDermott's decision to relocate was driven by a desire to live in a place where he feels more at home, away from the polarizing political environment of his home country.

Political Climate Fuels Search for Sanctuary

The former congressman's move underscores a broader concern among some Americans about the country's political trajectory. McDermott, vocal about his apprehensions regarding the potential re-election of Donald Trump, has even advised friends and colleagues to consider establishing a second home in Europe. This notion of a 'safe house' reflects a growing trend among individuals seeking solace and security in an increasingly unpredictable global political landscape.

Implications of McDermott's Move

While McDermott's relocation to France may seem like an individual's quest for a peaceful retirement, it conveys a larger message about the state of American democracy and the lengths to which some are willing to go to find respite. McDermott's advice to secure a safe house in Europe is not just about escaping potential political upheaval; it's about preserving one's sense of peace and well-being in an era of uncertainty. As McDermott settles into his new life, his story prompts reflection on the values of democracy, freedom, and the importance of finding personal sanctuary amidst global unrest.