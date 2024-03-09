Ex-CIA Chief Brennan Signals Intelligence Withholding from Trump Over Classified Info Concerns

Former CIA Director John Brennan voiced apprehensions on an MSNBC interview about the intelligence community's plans to potentially withhold sensitive national security information from Donald Trump, should he become the GOP presidential nominee. Brennan's concerns stem from Trump's previous mishandling of classified documents and his perceived propensity to abuse such information.

The tradition of briefing presidential candidates on national security matters, a practice spanning 72 years, is now under scrutiny given Trump's indictment for mishandling classified information.

Brennan indicated that while Trump is likely to receive some level of briefing, the intelligence community will exercise caution, particularly withholding information that could compromise sources and methods. This decision reflects an unprecedented dilemma, balancing the norm of keeping nominees informed against the risks posed by Trump's historical disregard for intelligence protocols.

Analysis Over Details

Brennan elaborated on the nature of the briefings Trump might receive, emphasizing analytic overviews of global hotspots devoid of sensitive details. The aim is to inform without exposing critical intelligence workings, a move designed to mitigate the risk of misuse.

This approach underscores the intelligence community's effort to adapt to the unique challenges Trump presents, ensuring he remains informed on key issues without access to potentially compromising specifics.