en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Names Bungalow ‘Mama Ka Ghar’: A Testament to His Endearing Bond with Madhya Pradesh

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:14 am EST
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Names Bungalow ‘Mama Ka Ghar’: A Testament to His Endearing Bond with Madhya Pradesh

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, affectionately known as ‘mama’ by the people of the state, has christened his government bungalow as “Mama Ka Ghar.” This decision, widely discussed and celebrated, underscores his enduring bond with the people, despite stepping down from the state’s top post.

A Beloved Figure

Chouhan’s tenure as the longest-serving chief minister of the state has earned him the affectionate moniker of ‘mama.’ His women-centric schemes, coupled with the backing of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, have largely contributed to the BJP’s success in the state. Even after relinquishing the reins of the state, Chouhan’s influence remains palpable. His victory over his Congress rival in the 2023 Assembly elections by a landslide margin of 1,04,974 votes is a testament to his widespread popularity.

Unwavering Commitment to Service

Despite his change in address, Chouhan’s commitment to serve the people remains steadfast. He has openly expressed his enduring bond with the people and maintains his role as ‘mama’ to the people of Madhya Pradesh. In a message of love and openness, Chouhan invited anyone who misses or needs him to visit ‘Mama Ka Ghar.’ He reassured his supporters that he will always be at their service, emphasizing that his familial ties with the people don’t hinge on his political position.

‘Mama Ka Ghar’: A Symbol of Approachability

Chouhan’s new residence, now known as ‘Mama Ka Ghar,’ is located in the upscale 74 Bungalows locality in the heart of the state capital. In sharing photos of the bungalow on social media, Chouhan conveyed his love, trust, and affection for his ‘sisters, brothers, nephews, and nieces.’ The renaming of his residence serves as a significant symbol of his approachability and connectedness with the people. Despite not serving a second term as the state’s chief minister, Chouhan continues to be a prominent figure in Madhya Pradesh’s politics, his life dedicated to the service of the people.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Crucial Breakthrough in Sana Khan Murder Investigation: Laptop and Mobile Phone Found

By Dil Bar Irshad

Panchayat Faces Legal Action for Damaging Railway Signal Wires

By Rafia Tasleem

Scheduled Power Outage in Chennai: Tangedco Announces Maintenance Work

By Rafia Tasleem

UP RERA Mandates Sale of Apartments Based on Carpet Area Only

By Rafia Tasleem

Adani Group Eyes Expansion in Telangana with Data Center and Aerospace ...
@Business · 2 mins
Adani Group Eyes Expansion in Telangana with Data Center and Aerospace ...
heart comment 0
Nagapattinam Police Officers Suspended for Joining BJP While on Duty

By Rafia Tasleem

Nagapattinam Police Officers Suspended for Joining BJP While on Duty
Shiromani Akali Dal Announces ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ to Expose AAP Government’s Failures

By Rafia Tasleem

Shiromani Akali Dal Announces 'Punjab Bachao Yatra' to Expose AAP Government's Failures
Arjun Atwal Backs Modi’s Pravasi Sports Initiative: A Connection Rooted in Sports

By Salman Khan

Arjun Atwal Backs Modi's Pravasi Sports Initiative: A Connection Rooted in Sports
Arjun Atwal Backs PM Modi’s Vision for Pravasi Sports

By Salman Khan

Arjun Atwal Backs PM Modi's Vision for Pravasi Sports
Latest Headlines
World News
Gilles Grimandi: A Tale of Triumph, Regret, and the Arsenal Journey
13 seconds
Gilles Grimandi: A Tale of Triumph, Regret, and the Arsenal Journey
Bonzi Wells: From Ball State to NBA - A Journey of Tenacity and Triumph
21 seconds
Bonzi Wells: From Ball State to NBA - A Journey of Tenacity and Triumph
Cheshire West and Chester Council to Review New Housing Assistance Policy
22 seconds
Cheshire West and Chester Council to Review New Housing Assistance Policy
NFL Week 18 Offensive Line Rankings: Steelers Struggle, Ravens Retain, Colts Climb, and Titans Tumble
23 seconds
NFL Week 18 Offensive Line Rankings: Steelers Struggle, Ravens Retain, Colts Climb, and Titans Tumble
Kent County Council Braces for 2024 Financial Challenges: A Message of Resilience and Resolve
2 mins
Kent County Council Braces for 2024 Financial Challenges: A Message of Resilience and Resolve
2024 Wedding Food and Drink Trends: Personalization, Storytelling, and Health-Conscious Choices
2 mins
2024 Wedding Food and Drink Trends: Personalization, Storytelling, and Health-Conscious Choices
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
The Profound Influence of Zionist Rabbis on Israeli Politics
2 mins
The Profound Influence of Zionist Rabbis on Israeli Politics
Scotland's Political Landscape: From Global Player under Sturgeon to an Era of Introspection
3 mins
Scotland's Political Landscape: From Global Player under Sturgeon to an Era of Introspection
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app