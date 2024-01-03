Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Names Bungalow ‘Mama Ka Ghar’: A Testament to His Endearing Bond with Madhya Pradesh

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, affectionately known as ‘mama’ by the people of the state, has christened his government bungalow as “Mama Ka Ghar.” This decision, widely discussed and celebrated, underscores his enduring bond with the people, despite stepping down from the state’s top post.

A Beloved Figure

Chouhan’s tenure as the longest-serving chief minister of the state has earned him the affectionate moniker of ‘mama.’ His women-centric schemes, coupled with the backing of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, have largely contributed to the BJP’s success in the state. Even after relinquishing the reins of the state, Chouhan’s influence remains palpable. His victory over his Congress rival in the 2023 Assembly elections by a landslide margin of 1,04,974 votes is a testament to his widespread popularity.

Unwavering Commitment to Service

Despite his change in address, Chouhan’s commitment to serve the people remains steadfast. He has openly expressed his enduring bond with the people and maintains his role as ‘mama’ to the people of Madhya Pradesh. In a message of love and openness, Chouhan invited anyone who misses or needs him to visit ‘Mama Ka Ghar.’ He reassured his supporters that he will always be at their service, emphasizing that his familial ties with the people don’t hinge on his political position.

‘Mama Ka Ghar’: A Symbol of Approachability

Chouhan’s new residence, now known as ‘Mama Ka Ghar,’ is located in the upscale 74 Bungalows locality in the heart of the state capital. In sharing photos of the bungalow on social media, Chouhan conveyed his love, trust, and affection for his ‘sisters, brothers, nephews, and nieces.’ The renaming of his residence serves as a significant symbol of his approachability and connectedness with the people. Despite not serving a second term as the state’s chief minister, Chouhan continues to be a prominent figure in Madhya Pradesh’s politics, his life dedicated to the service of the people.