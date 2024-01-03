Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change

When the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a landslide victory in the November 2023 Madhya Pradesh state assembly elections, the political landscape saw a shift. The BJP’s dominance was undoubted, triumphing with 163 out of 230 assembly seats and leaving the Congress party in its wake. Yet, the victory brought an unexpected change for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the four-time Chief Minister and beloved leader of the BJP, who found himself replaced by Mohan Yadav.

A Brother to the Masses

Despite the shift in leadership, Chouhan’s commitment to his constituents remains unshaken. At a gathering in Shahganj town, under his Budhni assembly seat, the former Chief Minister expressed his emotional attachment to the people, particularly the women who affectionately address him as ‘mama’ or maternal uncle. With a promise to ‘live here and die here,’ he reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the region and the people he has served for years.

Undying Commitment

Chouhan won his Budhni assembly seat by a sizeable margin, a testament to his strong bond with his supporters. His speech reflected an enduring connection with his constituents, assuring them that the welfare schemes initiated during his tenure would continue. From the Ladli Behna Yojana for women to the promise of a job in every family, along with other commitments to farmers, Chouhan reassured the people that these initiatives would be upheld by the newly formed government.

Accepting the ‘Exile’

Chouhan’s remarks drew a metaphorical parallel between his situation and ‘vanvas’ – an exile, suggesting a philosophical acceptance of his role change within the party. Yet, he expressed a hopeful anticipation for ‘rajtilak’ – a coronation, hinting at a possible future leadership role. This graceful acceptance and poignant hope spoke volumes about Chouhan’s character, revealing a leader who values service over position, and people over power.