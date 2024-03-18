Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Accused in ₹6,000 Cr Mahadev App Betting Scandal

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel finds himself embroiled in a controversy as he's named in an FIR related to the Mahadev app betting scam, sparking a political firestorm ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Baghel, addressing a press conference, vehemently denied the allegations, suggesting political motivation behind the move, particularly highlighting the timing and method of the accusation's revelation.

Advertisment

Accusations and Denials

The FIR, lodged on March 4 by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), implicates Baghel among 21 other accused, including the promoters of the Mahadev betting app, in a scam estimated to be worth ₹6,000 crore. The charges against him include corruption, cheating, and criminal conspiracy. Despite these serious allegations, Baghel has dismissed them as a concerted effort by the BJP to tarnish his image and influence the upcoming elections, questioning why his name was only added later under pressure and why the FIR's details were delayed in being made public.

Political Repercussions

Advertisment

Baghel's contention is that his proactive measures against betting apps during his tenure are being twisted for political gain. He pointed out that his administration had taken robust action against such illegal activities, including lodging 72 FIRs and securing over 450 arrests related to the Mahadev app, a contradiction to the current accusations. Furthermore, he criticized the BJP's four-month tenure in Chhattisgarh and their decade-long governance at the Centre for failing to address the proliferation of betting apps effectively.

Implications for Lok Sabha Elections

The case has broader implications beyond the legal woes for Baghel. It introduces a significant narrative in the political discourse, potentially affecting the Congress party's image and its prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Baghel's strong allegation that the BJP fears losing the Rajnandgaon seat and Chhattisgarh indicates the high stakes involved, making this case a crucial battleground in the lead-up to the elections. With the former CM's firm denial of the allegations and criticism of the BJP's motives, the story is set to unfold further as both the legal and political battles intensify.