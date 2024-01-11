en English
Elections

Ex-Chancellor George Osborne Hints at November 14 for Next UK General Election

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Ex-Chancellor George Osborne Hints at November 14 for Next UK General Election

In a recent episode of his podcast, Political Currency, former Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, indicated that the United Kingdom might witness its next general election on November 14. This revelation stemmed from Osborne’s close ties with individuals within Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s inner circle. Sunak has previously expressed his intention of holding the election in the latter half of the year, partly influenced by the Conservative Party’s current struggle in the polls.

Conservative Party’s Election Strategy

The final decision regarding the date remains unconfirmed, with Conservative sources emphasizing that they are still contemplating various factors and may adjust the timing if deemed necessary. The current Conservative strategy appears to be waiting until the last feasible moment before announcing the election date, in hopes of allowing time for economic recovery and improvement in public services.

Osborne’s Criticism and Sunak’s Assumptions

Osborne criticized Sunak’s emphasis on immigration issues early in the year, suggesting that the economy should take the centre stage. The Bank of England has predicted a drop in inflation to 2% by April, and Sunak expects the NHS waiting lists to start declining this spring. If Sunak’s assumptions hold true, the Conservative Party might be able to regain some ground before the elections.

Winter Election and Announcement Expectations

If the speculated date of November 14 holds, this would mark the second consecutive general election to take place in winter. It is widely anticipated that the official announcement could be made around the time of the Conservative party conference in early October.

Elections Politics United Kingdom
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

