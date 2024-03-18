Ex-CEC Krishnamurthy Advocates Online Voting for Seniors, Disabled, and Uniformed Personnel

Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, T.S. Krishnamurthy, on Monday, called for the introduction of online voting facilities for senior citizens, physically-challenged individuals, and members of the uniformed services as an initial step towards modernizing India's electoral process. Additionally, he urged political parties to consider reducing the number of physical public meetings in favor of online campaigning to leverage the advancements in digital media.

Digital Transformation in Electoral Process

During his tenure, Krishnamurthy noted that the proposal for online voting was examined with informal consultations at IIT Madras. Despite the potential benefits, political parties showed reservations, fearing privacy violations. Krishnamurthy emphasized that while some countries have successfully adopted internet voting, India's approach must be cautious and consensual. The push for digitalization in voting aims to enhance accessibility for seniors and disabled voters, ensuring their participation in the democratic process without physical barriers.

Reducing Physical Election Campaigns

Krishnamurthy also highlighted the need for political parties to rethink their campaign strategies. With India's significant digital strides, the possibility of minimizing physical campaign rallies could reduce unnecessary hatred, violence, and environmental impact associated with traditional campaigning. He shared insights from his visit to Mexico, where he observed a majority of election campaigns conducted online or via television, suggesting a similar model could be beneficial for India.

Challenges and Considerations

However, implementing such changes in a country as large and diverse as India requires careful planning and consideration. Krishnamurthy's suggestions offer a starting point for discussions on modernizing India's electoral process. They underscore the balance between leveraging digital advancements for inclusivity and maintaining the integrity and security of the electoral process.

This call for a digital shift in voting and campaigning practices reflects a broader global trend towards digitalization, aimed at making democratic processes more accessible, efficient, and environmentally friendly. As India continues to navigate these proposals, the potential for a more inclusive and modern electoral system looms large, promising to reshape the way democracy functions in the digital age.