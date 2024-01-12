en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Ex-BRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh’s German Citizenship Sparks Legal Battle

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Ex-BRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh’s German Citizenship Sparks Legal Battle

In a recent development at the Telangana High Court, it has come to light that former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh holds a valid German passport, which he has used for travel to Germany on three occasions in 2023. The passport has been renewed until 2033, a fact that has sparked debate around Ramesh’s citizenship status.

Details Disclosed at Court Hearing

At the court hearing, Additional Solicitor General B. Narasimha Sharma, representing the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, presented this information. The disclosure was in response to Justice B. Vijayasen Reddy’s request for clarification during the hearing of Ramesh’s writ petition. Ramesh had filed the petition to contest the cancellation of his Indian citizenship by the Central government.

Political Ramifications of the Case

The case also involves Adi Srinivas, a Congress nominee who was defeated by Ramesh in the 2018 Assembly polls. Srinivas has been made a respondent in the petition, adding another layer to the political implications of this case.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

Justice Reddy had initially reserved judgment on the petition in September 2023. However, due to the new information and the need for further clarification regarding Ramesh’s citizenship and travels, the judge has reopened the case. The decision of the court in this case could have far-reaching consequences for Ramesh and potentially impact the political landscape in Telangana.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Raipur Municipal Corporation Tackles Wrong-Way Driving with Installation of Tyre Killers
The Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC), in a joint venture with the Traffic Department, has initiated the installation of tyre killers at key intersections across the city. This strategic move is aimed at curbing the rampant issue of wrong-way driving, a nuisance that has been causing chaos on the urban streets and contributing to the growing
Raipur Municipal Corporation Tackles Wrong-Way Driving with Installation of Tyre Killers
Artificial Intelligence to Judge Best Marching Contingent at Indian Army Day Parade
13 mins ago
Artificial Intelligence to Judge Best Marching Contingent at Indian Army Day Parade
The Resurgence of 'Ramayan': Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications
15 mins ago
The Resurgence of 'Ramayan': Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications
AIIMS Gorakhpur Official Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
4 mins ago
AIIMS Gorakhpur Official Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
Anna University Commits to Comprehensive Sustainability and Climate Action Policy
5 mins ago
Anna University Commits to Comprehensive Sustainability and Climate Action Policy
Unexpected Discovery Sparks Hope: Potential Wreckage of Missing Indian Air Force AN 32 Located
13 mins ago
Unexpected Discovery Sparks Hope: Potential Wreckage of Missing Indian Air Force AN 32 Located
Latest Headlines
World News
West Virginia Child Abuse Cases: No Signs of Improvement, Reveals CAC Report
8 seconds
West Virginia Child Abuse Cases: No Signs of Improvement, Reveals CAC Report
Mark Scheifele Escapes Major Injury as Winnipeg Jets Fortify Future
40 seconds
Mark Scheifele Escapes Major Injury as Winnipeg Jets Fortify Future
Marquette Basketball Faces Challenge as Sean Jones Sidelined for Season
1 min
Marquette Basketball Faces Challenge as Sean Jones Sidelined for Season
The Silent Battle: Lloyd Austin's Undisclosed Cancer Diagnosis and the Power of Public Disclosure
2 mins
The Silent Battle: Lloyd Austin's Undisclosed Cancer Diagnosis and the Power of Public Disclosure
Sheffield Wednesday Signs Promising Goalkeeper Beadle on Loan: A New Era of Competition
2 mins
Sheffield Wednesday Signs Promising Goalkeeper Beadle on Loan: A New Era of Competition
Harry Barrett Slams Castlebar MD for Inadequate Local Area Plan
2 mins
Harry Barrett Slams Castlebar MD for Inadequate Local Area Plan
Biden Faces Backlash for Yemen Strikes Sans Congressional Approval
3 mins
Biden Faces Backlash for Yemen Strikes Sans Congressional Approval
AIIMS Gorakhpur Official Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
4 mins
AIIMS Gorakhpur Official Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
January 12, 2024: A Day in Pictures - From Yemen Conflict to Sports and Politics
4 mins
January 12, 2024: A Day in Pictures - From Yemen Conflict to Sports and Politics
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app