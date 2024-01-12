Ex-BRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh’s German Citizenship Sparks Legal Battle

In a recent development at the Telangana High Court, it has come to light that former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh holds a valid German passport, which he has used for travel to Germany on three occasions in 2023. The passport has been renewed until 2033, a fact that has sparked debate around Ramesh’s citizenship status.

Details Disclosed at Court Hearing

At the court hearing, Additional Solicitor General B. Narasimha Sharma, representing the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, presented this information. The disclosure was in response to Justice B. Vijayasen Reddy’s request for clarification during the hearing of Ramesh’s writ petition. Ramesh had filed the petition to contest the cancellation of his Indian citizenship by the Central government.

Political Ramifications of the Case

The case also involves Adi Srinivas, a Congress nominee who was defeated by Ramesh in the 2018 Assembly polls. Srinivas has been made a respondent in the petition, adding another layer to the political implications of this case.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

Justice Reddy had initially reserved judgment on the petition in September 2023. However, due to the new information and the need for further clarification regarding Ramesh’s citizenship and travels, the judge has reopened the case. The decision of the court in this case could have far-reaching consequences for Ramesh and potentially impact the political landscape in Telangana.