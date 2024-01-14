en English
India

Ex-Belgian PM Yves Leterme Backs India’s Permanent Seat in UNSC

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
Ex-Belgian PM Yves Leterme Backs India’s Permanent Seat in UNSC

In a powerful endorsement of India’s rising global stature, Yves Leterme, the former Prime Minister of Belgium, has voiced his support for India’s inclusion as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Leterme’s endorsement stems from his belief that international institutions need to evolve and reflect the dynamics of the 21st century, becoming more representative of the current global order.

Leterme lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pivotal role in escalating India’s geopolitical profile.

He acknowledged India’s right to a stronger position in international affairs, given its significant contributions and the role it plays in global geopolitics.

The former Belgian Prime Minister’s support for India’s UNSC membership underlines the shifting global dynamics and recognises India’s growing prominence on the world stage.

India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

