Ex-Aides to Governor Ayade Advocate for Inclusive Governance in Cross River

Two former special assistants to ex-Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, now CEOs of Gabvin Logistics, recently emphasized the need for inclusive decision-making during a visit with the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, in Calabar. Happiness Onyuku and Gabriel Okpanachi discussed their experiences and plans to contribute to the state's development, highlighting the role of diverse stakeholder involvement in fostering comprehensive governance.

Inclusive Governance for a Brighter Future

Onyuku and Okpanachi, in their discussions with Speaker Ayambem, stressed the importance of bringing together diverse perspectives to address the needs and concerns of Cross River citizens effectively. They shared insights from their tenure as special assistants and their success in the logistics sector, illustrating how these experiences could benefit the state legislature and the wider community. The duo expressed their commitment to collaborating with the current governor, Senator Bassey Otu, to ensure the state's continued growth and development.

Sharing Knowledge and Experiences

The former aides pledged to transfer the knowledge gained during their visit with the state legislature to other community members. They recognized the value of collaboration in achieving mutual progress and underscored their readiness to play a pivotal role in Cross River's development. Their visit, aimed at fostering a culture of knowledge sharing and inclusivity, reflects a broader initiative to involve various stakeholders in the decision-making process, thereby enhancing governance in the state.

Looking Towards a Collaborative Future

The commitment of Onyuku and Okpanachi to share their successes and lessons learned with the state legislature and community members sets a precedent for collaborative and inclusive governance in Cross River. By emphasizing the need for diverse stakeholder involvement, they pave the way for a governance model that not only addresses immediate concerns but also ensures sustainable development for the state's future. Their initiative underscores the potential for former government officials to contribute positively to state development, long after their official tenure has ended.