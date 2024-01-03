en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Ex-Advisors to Michigan House Speaker Arraigned on Felony Charges

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:18 pm EST
Ex-Advisors to Michigan House Speaker Arraigned on Felony Charges

In a case that interweaves political power with alleged criminal activity, Anné and Rob Minard, former senior advisors to ex-Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, find themselves at the center of a legal maelstrom. The couple was arraigned on felony charges, stemming from accusations of misappropriating funds from political accounts for personal expenditures. Despite the weighty allegations, the Minards have pleaded not guilty and have been released on bond.

An Array of Charges

The charges facing the Minards are not insignificant, including allegations of conducting a criminal enterprise, embezzlement, false pretenses, and filing a false tax return. If convicted, the implications for the couple are potentially severe. The initial investigations have also unearthed their close association with Chatfield and the substantial earnings of their political consulting firm while in the service of the legislature.

Allegations and Investigations

Several allegations have surfaced against the Minards, which include overcharging political action committees, double-billing, and the inappropriate use of nonprofit accounts for personal expenses. These accusations point towards a pattern of alleged misappropriation that has prompted a closer examination of their financial activities.

The Chatfield Connection

While the Minards face the judiciary’s scrutiny, Lee Chatfield himself has not been charged. However, the investigation into his activities is ongoing, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the former House Speaker. The Minards are scheduled to appear for a probable cause hearing on January 19, marking the next step in this unfolding political drama.

0
Crime Politics United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
26 seconds ago
St. Mary's Home for Children Under Fire After State Investigation Exposes Abuse
The tranquility of North Providence was disrupted when an eight-month investigation by the state Office of the Child Advocate exposed a dark underbelly at St. Mary’s Home for Children. This residential treatment center, once a haven for young residents, was found with substantial safety concerns and abusive living conditions. The investigation was instigated following an
St. Mary's Home for Children Under Fire After State Investigation Exposes Abuse
South Carolina Man Charged with Murder: A Tragic End for Kandace Nicole Adams
6 mins ago
South Carolina Man Charged with Murder: A Tragic End for Kandace Nicole Adams
Escalating Threats Against Public Officials Pose Risk to Democratic Process
6 mins ago
Escalating Threats Against Public Officials Pose Risk to Democratic Process
Goshen Resident Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting Operation
3 mins ago
Goshen Resident Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting Operation
Montreal Food Bank Hit by Theft: Urgent Call for Donations
4 mins ago
Montreal Food Bank Hit by Theft: Urgent Call for Donations
Kingston Police in Search of Donation Jar Theft Suspect
4 mins ago
Kingston Police in Search of Donation Jar Theft Suspect
Latest Headlines
World News
Bishop Kelly's Peter Minnaert Crowned 2023 Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year
36 seconds
Bishop Kelly's Peter Minnaert Crowned 2023 Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler: Navigating Fame and Allegations in the Pursuit of Greatness
42 seconds
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler: Navigating Fame and Allegations in the Pursuit of Greatness
Snook Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Valley Mills in Close Non-District Game
46 seconds
Snook Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Valley Mills in Close Non-District Game
Arkansas Razorbacks Set to Bolster Offensive Line with Key Transfers
55 seconds
Arkansas Razorbacks Set to Bolster Offensive Line with Key Transfers
High Stakes High School Basketball: A Tale of Three Teams
58 seconds
High Stakes High School Basketball: A Tale of Three Teams
Alabama Tight End Miles Kitselman Announces Transfer
2 mins
Alabama Tight End Miles Kitselman Announces Transfer
Brewers and Dodgers Swap Left-Handed Pitchers in Trade
2 mins
Brewers and Dodgers Swap Left-Handed Pitchers in Trade
Democracy vs Autocracy: The Global Political Landscape in 2024
3 mins
Democracy vs Autocracy: The Global Political Landscape in 2024
Congressman Davidson Proposes Significant Change in Drawing Congressional Districts
3 mins
Congressman Davidson Proposes Significant Change in Drawing Congressional Districts
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
55 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app