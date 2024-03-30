Evo Morales Threatens Convulsion in Bolivia Over Potential 2025 Candidacy Disqualification

In a dramatic escalation of political tension in Bolivia, former President Evo Morales has issued a stark warning of potential "convulsion" should his bid for the presidential candidacy in the 2025 elections face disqualification. This development comes amid a deepening rift with current President Luis Arce, signaling a power struggle within Bolivia's ruling party, Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS). Morales, ousted from power in 2019, has accused the Arce government of maneuvering to block his return to the political arena.

Rising Tensions and Internal Divisions

The relationship between Evo Morales and Luis Arce, once allies within the MAS party, has deteriorated significantly since Morales announced his intention to run in the upcoming presidential elections. Despite Morales' previous term being annulled by the Constitutional Court, he remains a polarizing figure in Bolivian politics, rallying substantial support among his base. The contention between Morales and Arce has exposed deep fissures within MAS, with each faction rallying behind its leader. The current political landscape in Bolivia is marked by uncertainty, as Arce has yet to declare his candidacy, leaving open the question of who will ultimately represent MAS in the 2025 elections.

Legal Hurdles and Public Reaction

The crux of the conflict lies in the legal and constitutional challenges facing Morales' candidacy. The annulment of his previous re-election by the Constitutional Court has set a precedent that could potentially bar him from running again. Morales' supporters have responded with protests, signaling a readiness to fight for his candidacy. The government's stance on the extension of the Constitutional Court's mandate and the appointment of new judges remains a contentious issue, with significant implications for the political future of both Morales and the broader MAS party.

Implications for Bolivia's Political Future

The ongoing power struggle between Morales and Arce underscores a critical juncture in Bolivia's political landscape. As the 2025 elections approach, the potential for political unrest looms large, with Morales' warning of "convulsion" highlighting the stakes involved. The division within MAS poses a risk not only to the party's unity but also to the stability of Bolivia's democratic institutions. How this conflict resolves could redefine the direction of Bolivian politics for years to come, with global observers closely watching the unfolding events.

The shadow of Evo Morales continues to loom large over Bolivian politics, as his bid for a return to power tests the resilience of the country's democratic institutions. The coming months are likely to be a critical period for Bolivia, as it navigates the choppy waters of political discord and legal challenges. The outcome of this struggle could set a precedent for the role of former leaders in Latin American politics, underscoring the enduring influence of charismatic figures long after their official tenure ends.