EVM Concerns and the 2024 Elections: Sam Pitroda’s Call for Urgent Action

Voicing concerns over the potential of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surpassing the 400-seat mark in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Sam Pitroda has urged for urgent attention to issues surrounding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). This skepticism towards EVMs and their susceptibility to manipulation is shared among several opposition parties, despite efforts by the Election Commission to alleviate such concerns.

Unsettled Trust in EVMs

Pitroda’s comments come in the wake of a report by ‘The Citizens’ Commission on Elections’, advocating for a redesign of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system to ensure genuine voter verification. This underscores a trust deficit that the Election Commission must address to maintain the integrity of the electoral process. Opposition parties persistently call for 100% VVPATs and for voters to receive VVPAT slips, suggesting that the current measures for EVM credibility assurance are insufficient.

Religion and Politics: A Delicate Balance

During his discussion, Pitroda also touched upon the political narrative surrounding the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He clarified that his previous comments were misconstrued, emphasizing that religion should remain a personal matter, separate from politics. This comes at a time when the temple’s consecration ceremony is slated for January 22, with key BJP figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend.

India’s Future and the Role of the INDIA Bloc

Expressing concern over the current state of democracy in India, Pitroda emphasized the significance of the upcoming elections in shaping the nation’s future. He stressed the importance of focusing on key issues such as education, employment, economy, inflation, health, environment, and pollution, rather than overly concentrating on religion. He further disclosed that the opposition INDIA bloc, which includes Congress, has not projected any prime ministerial candidate, emphasizing that such a decision would be made collectively post-election.