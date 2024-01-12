en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Politics

Evanston Rolls Out Revised Reparations Program: A Blueprint for Justice

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Evanston Rolls Out Revised Reparations Program: A Blueprint for Justice

In Evanston, a city that has openly recognized its historical discrimination against Black residents, a landmark event unfolded, setting the order for compensation payments to 454 descendants of those affected. This turning point in the city’s approach to reparations was celebrated with music and guest speakers, hosted at the Evanston Township High School.

Evolution of the Reparations Program

Originally, the reparations program was designed to provide home improvement loans of $25,000 to elderly residents who had lived through the period of discrimination from 1921 to 1969. However, reflecting the city’s commitment to righting historical wrongs, the program has now been expanded to include $25,000 in cash payouts and financial counseling for the descendants of those who suffered discrimination.

Funding the Reparations

The program’s funding stems from a unique source – a tax on cannabis sales. Local businesses, such as the OKAY Cannabis Dispensary, have also contributed, showing the community’s collective efforts to address past injustices.

A Historic Initiative

Evanston made history in 2019 by being the first community in the U.S. to adopt a reparations program. This year, the city plans to disburse funds to at least 80 descendants, with estimates suggesting that it could take around seven more years to complete all payments, given the current funding structure.

With this initiative, Evanston continues to lead the way in addressing historical racial discrimination, setting a precedent for other communities to follow. The city’s reparations program is not merely a monetary compensation; it’s a tangible commitment to justice and equality, offering a blueprint for other communities grappling with similar historical injustices.

Politics Social Issues United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

