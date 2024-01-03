Evangelical Lawyer Jay Sekulow Fights to Keep Trump on Ballots

Jay Sekulow, an influential evangelical lawyer known for his defense of Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial, is now at the helm of a campaign to keep the former President on state ballots. This move comes in the face of growing unease that Trump may be disqualified for his alleged involvement in insurrection. Sekulow’s campaign financing for this initiative flows through his nonprofit network, a setup that has drawn criticism for channeling over $145 million to Sekulow, his family, and companies associated with them.

A Powerhouse Nonprofit Network

Over the years, Sekulow’s nonprofit conglomerate has wielded considerable influence, swaying several Supreme Court decisions on pivotal issues like abortion rights, gun control, affirmative action, and student debt forgiveness. Critics, including the watchdog group Accountable.US, accuse Sekulow of exploiting his charity for personal enrichment. This accusation is backed by a historical trail of payments made to Sekulow’s family members and businesses.

Fundraising Practices Under Fire

Sekulow’s network is known for its aggressive solicitation of small donations, often from individuals grappling with financial hardships. These funds are then utilized to back the network’s causes. Despite the controversies, a spokesperson has stated that external experts have deemed the nonprofit’s financial arrangements compliant with tax laws.

Upcoming Supreme Court Battle

Sekulow is currently preparing to present a case to the Supreme Court in an attempt to counter the disqualification of Trump from the Colorado 2024 Republican presidential primary ballot. This is a case that could potentially have a profound impact on the presidential race, depending on the outcome.

A High-Stakes Scenario

With the impending Supreme Court hearing, the stakes are particularly high for both sides of the political aisle. For Trump and his supporters, a win would mean the former President could continue his bid for the 2024 elections. For his opponents, a loss could see Trump returning to the political arena. Regardless of the verdict, this case will undoubtedly set a significant precedent for future political cases.