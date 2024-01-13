en English
Poland

EU’s Silence on Donald Tusk’s New Illiberal Turn in Poland Raises Questions

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:45 pm EST
EU’s Silence on Donald Tusk’s New Illiberal Turn in Poland Raises Questions

The political landscape of Poland has taken a notable turn with the return of Donald Tusk as Prime Minister. Despite his engagement in actions that the European Union (EU) has previously criticized, the bloc’s response has been largely approving. This raises questions about the EU’s commitment to political liberalism and the rule of law.

A Paradoxical EU Response

Imagine a scenario in which Sir Keir Starmer, if elected, would engage in actions such as dismissing the leadership of the BBC, allowing the arrest of former ministers, threatening to remove Andrew Bailey, and undermining the independence of the courts. The comparison might seem outlandish, but it serves to illuminate the recent actions of Donald Tusk, and more importantly, the EU’s response to them.

Tusk’s Illiberal Turn

As the former president of the European Council, Tusk’s political maneuvers in Poland have sent shockwaves across the continent. He has enacted illiberal practices including the sacking of officials, arrests of former ministers, and attempts to assert control over various institutions – actions that have raised concerns about his commitment to liberal values.

The EU’s Deafening Silence

Despite these concerning developments, the EU has been noticeably quiet. The absence of condemnation or criticism, compared to its previous stances on illiberal practices, presents a stark contradiction. The question now is why the EU has chosen to remain silent or even celebrate Tusk’s illiberal turn, essentially undermining its own principles.

In conclusion, the EU’s response to Tusk’s actions poses a serious question about its consistency in upholding political liberalism and the rule of law. It remains to be seen how this paradox will impact the bloc’s stance on similar issues in the future.

0
Poland Politics
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

