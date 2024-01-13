en English
Europe

EU’s Response to Tusk’s Controversial Actions in Poland Raises Questions of Double Standards

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:33 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
On the political stage of Poland, a drama is unfolding that is drawing the attention of not only the local audience but also the watchful eyes of the European Union. The protagonist of this drama is none other than Donald Tusk, who recently returned as the Prime Minister of the country. His return, however, has been fraught with controversy, to say the least, and has sparked questions about the European Union’s stance on democratic principles within its member states.

The Return of Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk’s return to power marked a significant shift in Polish politics. However, it’s the actions he has undertaken since reclaiming power that have sent ripples of concern across the political landscape. Tusk has been reportedly involved in a series of controversial measures, including the removal of officials from key positions, tolerating the arrest of former ministers, and an attempt to alter national institutions that were previously points of contention with the European Union.

The European Union’s Response

It’s the response, or lack thereof, from the European Union that is raising eyebrows. The EU, which was vocal in its criticisms of Poland’s government under the Law and Justice Party (PiS) for actions considered illiberal such as undermining judicial independence and media freedom, now appears to be silent on similar actions taken by Tusk. This apparent contradiction in the EU’s stance has led some to question whether there is a double standard at play.

Illiberal Measures and EU’s Silence

It’s not hard to see why some might perceive a double standard. When the PiS was in control, their attempts to control public media services and the judiciary were met with swift condemnation from the EU. However, now, as Tusk undertakes similar measures, there seems to be a noticeable silence from the same corners that once cried foul.

The questions this raises are significant. Is the European Union showing an inconsistency in its defense of democratic principles? Or is there some other factor at play that explains the apparent silence?

As this political drama continues to unfold, the world will be watching closely, waiting to see how the European Union responds to these questions and what this could mean for the future of democratic principles within its borders.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

