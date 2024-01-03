en English
Economy

EU’s Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
EU’s Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group

The European Parliament hosted a joint meeting on December 12, 2023, comprising members of the Committee on Budgets and the Committee on Economic Affairs. During the assembly, updates on the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism’s progress were shared by Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis and Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni.

Spanish Government’s Successful Disbursement

Responding to parliament member inquiries, the Commissioners confirmed that by May 2023, the Spanish Government had effectively disbursed €27.3 billion to final beneficiaries. The Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, a crucial part of the EU’s strategy for recovery and resilience building post-COVID-19 crisis, focuses on offering financial aid to member states. It assists them in implementing reforms and investments aligned with EU priorities, including the green transition, digital transformation, and bolstering economic cohesion and competitiveness.

The European Investment Bank and Agria Group Holding Partnership

In another significant development, the European Investment Bank (EIB) entered into a contract with Agria Group Holding. The agreement entails a €35 million loan to co-finance the construction of a new sunflower oil processing plant in northern Bulgaria and the acquisition of railcars for edible oils transport. This agreement draws support from the InvestEU programme, intending to trigger over €372 billion in additional investment between 2021 and 2027.

Boosting Sustainability and Job Creation

The project is set to create new jobs and foster sustainability and resilience in rural areas. The forthcoming processing plant for crude sunflower oil will harness waste-free, green technology and is anticipated to commence operations in the second half of 2027. This initiative represents the EU’s broader commitment to environmental sustainability and economic resilience.

Economy Europe Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

