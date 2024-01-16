EU's Commitment to Strengthening Strategic Partnership with India Beyond 2025

On Tuesday, January 16, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) convened in Strasbourg to deliberate on a strategic report concerning the future of the European Union's (EU) rapport with India. Authored by Alviina Alametsa, a Finnish MEP from the Greens/EFA group, the report underscores the necessity to fortify the EU-India strategic partnership beyond 2025. This discussion comes in the aftermath of the EU-India Roadmap 2025, which delineates areas for enhanced cooperation between the two entities.

Reinforcing Bilateral Ties

The MEPs aim to bolster bilateral ties through increased collaboration in the aforementioned priority sectors. Their expectations extend to the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, envisaging that their recommendations will strengthen the EU-India relationship. The recommendations span various aspects of the partnership, including political, security, economic, and cultural dimensions. The emphasis is on alignment in global affairs, mutual interests, and shared values.

The Role of the European External Action Service (EEAS)

The web page also introduces the European External Action Service (EEAS), highlighting its role in promoting peace, prosperity, security, and the interests of Europeans globally. The EEAS's diplomatic relations extend to nearly all countries worldwide, with a particular focus on strategic partners. The service is actively involved in conflict prevention and resolution, election observation missions, and diplomatic efforts in the Iran nuclear program.

Commitment to Human Rights, Climate Change, and Gender Equality

Furthermore, the EEAS is committed to human rights, climate change, and gender equality. It provides insight on the EU's stance on migration, development and stability in the wider region, and its humanitarian aid efforts. It underscores the EU's dedication to cultural diversity and its capacity to tackle Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference. The Global Gateway strategy is also highlighted, aiming to boost digital energy and transport sectors.

The article concludes with a brief discussion on the EU's trade relations and the use of restrictive measures or sanctions to promote the objectives of the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP).

The report and subsequent discussion, therefore, serve as a testament to the EU's commitment to deepening its ties with India, a significant global partner. It sheds light on the measures the EU intends to implement to achieve a more robust bilateral relationship in the forthcoming years.