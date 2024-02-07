Eurosceptic ECR Group Poised for Expansion with French Party Reconquête

In a significant shift of political alignment, the French party Reconquête, known for its strong positions against immigration and Islam and for national identity, has joined the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group ahead of the European Union elections in June. This move is seen as a strategic attempt to strengthen the right-wing presence in the European Parliament, with Reconquête currently polling between 5% and 7% in France, potentially securing up to six seats.

Reconquête's Strategic Shift

The party's transition from the far-right Identity and Democracy (ID) group to the ECR is viewed as a deliberate manoeuvre to align with parties harbouring similar ideologies. These include Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) and Italy's Brothers of Italy. Reconquête's only Member of European Parliament (MEP), Nicolas Bay, previously defected from another far-right French party, Rassemblement National, and will now represent Reconquête in the ECR.

Shared Ideologies and Goals

Co-chair of Reconquête, Marion Maréchal, has openly expressed the party's commitment to fighting immigration, Islamization, and 'wokeism'. The party has also highlighted its alignment with the ECR on issues such as illegal immigration, defending European identity, balancing ecology and economic needs, national sovereignty, and opposing LGBT and woke propaganda. These shared values and standpoints are expected to bolster the conservative right's influence and potentially shift the coalition's political line.

Liberal Criticism and Potential Expansion

The liberal Renew Europe group has criticised the ECR's acceptance of Reconquête, labelling it a 'recipe for a European nightmare'. Despite this backlash, the ECR's expansion represents a broader trend of right-wing parties gaining momentum in Europe. Alongside this, speculation is rife that Hungary's Fidesz party may also join the ECR, a move that would further augment the group's influence in the European Parliament.