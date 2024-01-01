en English
Europe

European Union’s Pivotal Challenges in 2024: A Comprehensive Overview

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:26 am EST


The European Union (EU) faces a significant year of challenges as 2024 unfolds. At the crux of these challenges are the ongoing support for Ukraine amidst Russia’s war, the potential political implications of a Donald Trump comeback in the U.S., and pressing internal reforms within the bloc.

Support for Ukraine Amidst Russia’s War

EU member states have committed to continue aid to Ukraine, but signs of war fatigue are emerging, and a struggle to agree on financial support is evident. The EU’s stance on Ukraine’s peace negotiations with Russia may also be reconsidered.

The question of Ukraine’s eventual EU membership stirs debate. While most member states support Ukrainian membership, concerns about the costs and implications of integrating a war-ravaged Ukraine cause hesitation among even its strongest backers.

Accession Negotiations and Internal Reforms

Accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova are scheduled to begin in 2024, but the process could span years or even decades. The bids of Ukraine and Moldova are scrutinized closely, especially by Western Balkan states seeking EU membership, some having waited for two decades. Internal EU reforms, particularly changes to decision-making processes and financing, are on the agenda. Discussions revolve around whether to transition from unanimity to majority voting. The Lisbon Treaty, adopted in 2007, sets the current rules, but there is a call for review.

Impact of U.S. Politics and EU-wide Elections

The potential re-election of Donald Trump could introduce new challenges for the EU, with concerns over trade tariffs and the strategic alliance of the U.S. In June, EU-wide elections will see voters elect the European Parliament, with economic issues being the primary concern for voters. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s potential second term hinges on nomination and confirmation by EU governments and the parliament.

In the backdrop of these challenges, the year 2024 is also set to be the biggest election year in history, with over 60 countries holding regional legislative and presidential elections, potentially leading to significant shifts in political institutions and geopolitical tensions. This year, more than ever, the EU’s resilience and adaptability will be tested, with the outcomes potentially reshaping the global order.

Europe International Relations Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

