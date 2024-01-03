en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

European Union Takes Strides in Formulating Comprehensive Port Strategy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:56 am EST
European Union Takes Strides in Formulating Comprehensive Port Strategy

In an era of global uncertainty, the European Union (EU) is taking a proactive stance, formulating a comprehensive strategy to bolster maritime safety, security, and environmental sustainability in its ports. Recognizing the pivotal role ports play in the EU’s economy—as gateways for trade, energy transition, and strategic autonomy—the strategy is encapsulated in a variety of communications and regulatory frameworks.

Addressing Competition and Security Risks

Concerns have surfaced regarding the potential security risks and political influence arising from competition between ports, particularly those influenced by non-EU investments. Notably, state-owned or influenced enterprises have been under the spotlight. The EU’s strategy aims to limit such foreign influence in strategic sectors, a goal underscored by the economic and security threats posed by China’s burgeoning presence in the maritime sector and the risks illuminated by the Russian war against Ukraine.

Ports and Crisis Management

Another strategic objective lies in leveraging ports for crisis management. This includes ensuring the continuity of supply chains and establishing alternative routes for energy supplies, such as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The role of ports in the decarbonization of waterborne transport and pollution reduction is also emphasized, aligning with the EU’s Green Deal objectives.

Strengthening Cooperation and Efficiency

The EU is calling for improved logistics and cooperation between ports to enhance efficiency, resilience, and resource utilization. The strategy also advocates for a strategic policy framework to control non-EU influence on ports and their operations. This necessitates continuous monitoring and reporting of foreign influence, especially in Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) ports and container shipping.

Protective Mechanisms and External Manipulation

The EU encourages strategic cooperation between European ports to mitigate the risk of external manipulation. While protective mechanisms such as the screening of foreign direct investments and competition rules are in place, the EU acknowledges their potential insufficiency in countering the increasing economic strength emanating from non-EU entities. This highlights the EU’s commitment to safeguarding its strategic interests in the face of evolving global dynamics.

0
Europe Politics Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

European Stocks Stumble Following Wall Street Tech Sector Sell-off

By BNN Correspondents

CubicFarm Systems Corp. Makes Landmark Sale in Dublin, Expanding Global Reach

By Rafia Tasleem

German Refugee Accommodation Reaches Capacity: An In-depth Look into the Crisis

By Olalekan Adigun

Dundalk FC Gears Up for New Season: Key Signings and Future Prospects

By Salman Khan

European Semiconductor Leaders Discuss Future Prospects and Challenges ...
@Business · 16 mins
European Semiconductor Leaders Discuss Future Prospects and Challenges ...
heart comment 0
Unique New Year Twins: Born a Minute and a Year Apart

By Rizwan Shah

Unique New Year Twins: Born a Minute and a Year Apart
Ireland Shines in Agroforestry: A Shift Towards Sustainable Farming

By Quadri Adejumo

Ireland Shines in Agroforestry: A Shift Towards Sustainable Farming
Rail Europe Enhances Travel Experience with New Seat Reservation Feature

By BNN Correspondents

Rail Europe Enhances Travel Experience with New Seat Reservation Feature
Denmark’s Daredevil Prince Prepares for Kingship as Queen Margrethe II Abdicates

By Wojciech Zylm

Denmark's Daredevil Prince Prepares for Kingship as Queen Margrethe II Abdicates
Latest Headlines
World News
Cristiano Ronaldo's 'China Tour' Ignites Frenzy Among Chinese Football Fans
37 seconds
Cristiano Ronaldo's 'China Tour' Ignites Frenzy Among Chinese Football Fans
Moment of Brilliance Gives Wales Lead Over England, Spotlight on Joe Hart
58 seconds
Moment of Brilliance Gives Wales Lead Over England, Spotlight on Joe Hart
Saudi Arabia: A Rising Contender in Hosting High-Profile Boxing Events
1 min
Saudi Arabia: A Rising Contender in Hosting High-Profile Boxing Events
Iraq's Coordination Framework Plans to Replace Provincial Governors: Democracy in Question
1 min
Iraq's Coordination Framework Plans to Replace Provincial Governors: Democracy in Question
Click Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min
Click Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Sudan's RSF Leader Undertakes Diplomatic Tour for Peace Negotiations
2 mins
Sudan's RSF Leader Undertakes Diplomatic Tour for Peace Negotiations
San Marcos Seeks Community Volunteers for City Boards and Commissions
2 mins
San Marcos Seeks Community Volunteers for City Boards and Commissions
Distinguishing Between Self-Control and Willpower: A Neurological Perspective
3 mins
Distinguishing Between Self-Control and Willpower: A Neurological Perspective
Judith Zaffirini: Pioneering Woman to Become Dean of Texas Senate
3 mins
Judith Zaffirini: Pioneering Woman to Become Dean of Texas Senate
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app