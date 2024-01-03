en English
Politics

European Union Strengthens Sanctions Against Russia in Defense of Ukraine

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:57 am EST
On December 21, 2023, the European Union took a significant step in defense of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.

Council Implementing Regulation (EU) 2024/196, a new legislative act, was adopted. This regulation is an extension of Regulation (EU) No 269/2014, which was initially implemented in response to the crisis in Ukraine and provided a legal framework for imposing sanctions on those responsible for destabilizing the region or violating Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The 12th Package of Sanctions

The new act represents the EU’s 12th package of sanctions against Russia, which was adopted on December 18, 2023.

This followed the UK’s new sanctions, introduced on December 14, 2023. The measures include import restrictions on iron, steel, and additional metals, diamonds, and diamond jewellery.

It also extends prohibited services and financing related to the export of luxury goods and introduces a ‘No Russia’ clause in supply contracts, among other measures.

Politics Ukraine
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

