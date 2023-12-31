en English
Europe

European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:24 am EST
European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead

As the calendar flips to 2024, the European Union (EU) finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with decisions that could significantly reshape its future. Echoes of a similar struggle can be found in the community’s history when, under the leadership of Jacques Delors, the European Economic Community (EEC) transformed into the EU we know today. The current impasse mirrors the challenges Delors faced in the 1980s, revealing the complexities involved in achieving deeper integration and reform among the EU’s diverse members.

Delors and the Birth of Modern EU

When Jacques Delors assumed office as president of the European Commission in 1985, the EEC, the precursor to the EU, was confined to 10 member states. The collaboration among these states was primarily centered around agricultural policy, highlighting the limited scope of integration. Delors, known for his reformist ambitions, sought to expand this integration, tackling the phenomenon of ‘Eurosclerosis,’ a term denoting economic stagnation and lack of innovation within the community.

Current Challenges and the Echo of History

The present situation is a reflection of the past, with the EU still wrestling with its direction. From regulating artificial intelligence in drug development to addressing hazardous chemicals in consumer products, the issues on the table are varied and complex. Simultaneously, the union is dealing with external pressures, such as the intrusive privacy practices of Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta corporation and the need for accountability on human rights and environmental impacts.

The Road Ahead

The EU’s future seems uncertain, with member states yet to reach a consensus on critical reforms. However, as the union prepares to transition leadership from Spain to Belgium, there is a renewed focus on transformative reforms, particularly in areas like renewable energy, where countries like Ireland are still struggling. Additionally, the union is also looking to deepen relations with neighbors outside the EU and strengthen alliances with the United States and NATO. It’s a daunting task, but as history has shown, the EU has the potential to evolve and adapt, just as it did under the leadership of Jacques Delors.

Europe International Relations Politics
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

