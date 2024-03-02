European Socialists Rally Behind Nicolas Schmit Against Ursula von der Leyen Amid Far-Right Surge

The Party of European Socialists (PES) has elected Nicolas Schmit as its lead candidate for the upcoming EU elections, taking a firm stance against the austerity and social repression championed by conservative forces in Europe. Amid growing concerns over the resurgence of far-right ideologies, Schmit's candidacy underscores the social democrats' commitment to labor rights, gender equality, climate action, and social justice.

Rising Against the Tide

At the congress in Rome, the PES showcased a united front against the shifting political landscape in Europe, where the rise of hard-right and far-right parties threatens to derail progressive causes. Nicolas Schmit, the European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, received overwhelming support to lead the charge against Ursula von der Leyen, the frontrunner from the European People's Party (EPP). Despite the uphill battle, Schmit's nomination signals a critical response to the ideological shift within the EPP towards more pro-business and pro-farmer stances, sparking tensions with socialists.

Challenges and Commitments

With the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group projected to finish second in the elections, the PES is ramping up its rhetoric against the normalization of extreme right talking points for electoral gain. Schmit's low-profile candidacy focuses on defending the party's core values and priorities, including a significant emphasis on fighting against austerity measures that have dominated EU policy in recent years. The congress also highlighted the need for a united EU front in addressing global challenges, such as the Russo-Ukrainian war and the growing influence of the extreme right.

A Call for Progressive Solutions

The PES congress in Rome not only served as a platform for rallying support behind Nicolas Schmit but also for formulating appropriate responses to the major challenges facing Europe today. The call for higher wages, better jobs, quality healthcare for all, and the elimination of the housing crisis resonated strongly among attendees. Schmit's speech, emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza and more support for Ukraine, showcased the social democrats' dedication to peace and progressive policies on the European and global stage.

As the EU elections draw near, the battle lines are drawn, not just between individual candidates but between contrasting visions for Europe's future. The PES's choice of Nicolas Schmit as its lead candidate embodies a hope for a social Europe, one that prioritizes people over profits and solidarity over division. While the road ahead is daunting, the commitment to progressive causes and fair solutions offers a beacon of hope for those concerned about the continent's direction.