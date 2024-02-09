European Parliament Urges Spain to Investigate Kremlin Ties with Catalan Independence Movement

In an unprecedented move, the European Parliament has passed a resolution urging Spain to delve deeper into potential connections between the Kremlin and the Catalan independence movement. This decision comes in the wake of revelations by The New York Times in September 2021 regarding reported interactions between Catalan separatist politicians and Moscow, as corroborated by U.S. intelligence sources.

A Call for Transparency

The resolution, passed with a substantial majority, explicitly mentions Carles Puigdemont, the former president of Catalonia who currently resides in self-imposed exile in Brussels. Puigdemont, now a member of the European Parliament, is under scrutiny for his alleged ties with Russian representatives.

The document expresses 'extreme concern' over the alleged links between Catalan officials and the Kremlin, suggesting that these could be part of a larger strategy by Vladimir Putin's government to destabilize democracy within the European Union.

Unraveling the Web of Espionage

The motion was triggered by espionage accusations against a Latvian MEP, leading to a broader discussion on the risks of Russian espionage and misinformation within the EU. The resolution condemns all attacks on judges investigating activities of interference and calls for an investigation into the supposed Catalan-Russian links.

The main investigation in Spain into alleged Russian interference in the Catalan independence movement is being led by Barcelona judge Joaquín Aguirre. He is looking into meetings held by Puigdemont with individuals connected to the Kremlin, both before and during the illegal referendum of October 1, 2017.

Shadows of Crimea: A Possible Quid Pro Quo?

There are also allegations of financing and the supposed offer of soldiers by individuals linked to Vladimir Putin in exchange for Catalonia recognizing Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula. These claims add another layer of complexity to the investigation.

The resolution, while non-binding, carries significant weight as it reflects the collective concern of the European Parliament. It serves as a clarion call for Spain to conduct a thorough investigation, ensuring that any potential threats to EU democracy are addressed promptly and effectively.

As the investigation unfolds, the European Parliament continues to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in upholding democratic values.

In the face of mounting concerns over foreign interference, the resolve of the European Union to protect its democratic institutions remains unwavering. This resolution is a testament to that commitment, reinforcing the message that attempts to undermine democracy will not go unchecked.