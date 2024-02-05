European Parliament Resolution Raises Alarm Over Deterioration of Rule of Law and Media Freedom in Greece

In a significant development, the European Parliament has passed a resolution expressing deep apprehensions over the erosion of the rule of law and media freedom in Greece. The resolution draws attention to recent legislative actions by Greece, including laws aimed at bolstering media ownership transparency and laying the groundwork for media registries to determine state advertising eligibility.

Unveiling the European Media Freedom Act

The resolution further sheds light on the anticipated enhancements in media ownership transparency and journalist protection brought by the European Media Freedom Act. However, Greece's low standing in the World Press Freedom Index and its sliding rule of law rank, as indicated by Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index, are cited as disturbing trends.

The 'Petsas List' Scandal and Lawsuits Against Journalists

The 'Petsas List' scandal, which involves the non-transparent allocation of state funds to media, and lawsuits against journalists, such as the case involving the nephew of the Prime Minister's Secretary General, are pinpointed as alarming concerns. Additionally, the report underscores the Greek National Intelligence Service's failure to report access to communications related to national security, as well as the imposition of fines on media outlets.

Human Rights Activism Under Threat

The resolution also addresses the prosecution and asset freezing of human rights activist Panayote Dimitras. Meanwhile, the EPPO's investigation into the alleged misuse of EU subsidies for a rail safety system is another focal point. Finally, the resolution scrutinizes Greece's laws relating to equality and the LGBTIQ community, highlighting deficiencies and instances of violence and discrimination.