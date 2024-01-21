European Parliament's January 2024 Session Honors Jacques Delors, Sets Stage for Vital Global Discussions

The inaugural January 2024 plenary session of the European Parliament was marked by a poignant tribute by President Roberta Metsola to Jacques Delors, the former Commission President. However, the event was not merely a space for commemoration; it served as a platform for crucial discussions impacting Europe and the world at large.

Belgian Presidency's Programme and the European Council's Meet

One of the highlights of the session was the unveiling of the Belgian Presidency's programme of activities by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. The programme promises to guide the European Union's (EU) actions and policies in the coming months. The Parliament also dissected the outcomes from the European Council meeting held in December 2023 and looked forward to the upcoming special European Council meeting.

Addressing Domestic and Global Issues

Several critical issues were brought to the table during the session. These ranged from internal matters like the frozen EU funds due to Hungary's rule of law situation and the review of economic governance, to ecological concerns like a disaster caused by plastic pellets affecting marine ecosystems. Simultaneously, strategies to address skill shortages and stimulate job creation, along with socio-economic improvements for farmers and rural areas, were discussed. The session also delved into topics of fair income, food security, and the mandate of the European Labour Authority.

A critical point of discussion was the rise of neo-fascism, brought to the fore by a parade in Rome. The Parliament reiterated its commitment to combatting such ideologies and ensuring the preservation of democratic values within the EU.

International Concerns and Discussions

International concerns also found space in the Parliament's discussions. The lawmakers expressed their support for Ukraine and discussed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza along with the looming threat of regional conflict. The Parliament also addressed the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and showed support for the Yemeni peace process.

The state of emergency in Ecuador and Norway's push for seabed mining in the Arctic were also brought up, highlighting the Parliament's commitment to addressing global issues and advocating for sustainable practices.

Leadership Changes

The session witnessed a key change in the Parliament's leadership, with the election of Jan-Christoph Oetjen as Vice-President of Parliament. He succeeded Nicola Beer, marking a new chapter in the Parliament's journey.

As the January 2024 plenary session of the European Parliament came to a close, it was evident that the lawmakers are committed to ensuring the Union's progress while responding to the challenges of the contemporary world.