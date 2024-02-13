European Parliament Condemns China's Uyghur Treatment as Genocide Unfolding

In a landmark resolution adopted on February 13, the European Parliament censured China for its inhumane treatment of the Uyghurs and other indigenous peoples in Xinjiang. China's brutal measures, including mass deportation, political indoctrination, and family separation, have led the parliament to assert that these actions amount to crimes against humanity and pose a serious risk of genocide.

The Plight of the Uyghurs

As many as 2 million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities have been forcibly taken to detention centers in Xinjiang, where they undergo intense political indoctrination. The UN human rights chief has faced criticism for not holding China accountable during her visit to the region.

Alicia Kearns, a UK lawmaker, shared her concerns over the ongoing genocide and suppression of the Uyghur Muslim community in Xinjiang. She heard testimony from Yalkun Uluyol, an exiled Uyghur rights activist, who detailed the atrocities faced by his family.

Uluyol's relatives have been detained and sentenced to prison for having relatives abroad. Some of his relatives were sent to production facilities as a condition of release, while others were kept under strict surveillance. Despite the UK government voting that China was committing genocide against the Uyghur people in April 2021, Uluyol stated that nothing has changed since then.

Forced Sterilizations and Demographic Genocide

In a chilling revelation, a report by China expert Adrian Zenz highlights systematic reproductive repression against non-ethnic Han people in Xinjiang. Evidence suggests forced sterilizations, IUD placements, and other coercive measures targeting Uyghur women. These actions have led to a dramatic fall in natural population growth in the region.

The report accuses Beijing of engaging in a policy of Han settler colonialism in Xinjiang, leading to calls for international investigation into potential crimes against humanity or genocide.

A Call for Action

The European Parliament's resolution urges China to immediately put an end to its brutal measures against the Uyghurs and other indigenous peoples. It also calls on the EU and its member states to consider targeted sanctions against Chinese officials involved in these human rights abuses.

As Uluyol's daughter recently passed away, he remains uncertain if his father is even aware of it. This heartbreaking situation underscores the urgent need for the international community to take action and put an end to the ongoing genocide in Xinjiang.