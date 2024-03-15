European Parliament calls on Israel to open all border crossings for humanitarian aid to Gaza

On Thursday, the European Parliament made a decisive call to Israel, urging the immediate opening of all Gaza border crossings to facilitate the passage of humanitarian aid convoys. This resolution, adopted by a significant majority, underscores the international concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, marked by severe hunger, disease, and a staggering civilian death toll. Members of the Parliament expressed deep concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation, emphasizing the urgent need for safe and unimpeded access to the region for humanitarian assistance.

Advertisment

Humanitarian Crisis and International Response

The call from the European Parliament highlights the dire conditions in Gaza, including confirmed deaths of children due to malnutrition and lack of water, the spread of diseases, and the indispensable role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees. The resolution condemns attacks on humanitarian aid convoys, healthcare workers, and civilians, pointing out Israel's attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and escalating violence by extremist illegal Jewish settlers. With more than 31,300 people killed and 73,100 others injured since Israel's deadly offensive, the situation in Gaza is desperate, with 85% of its population internally displaced and facing acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Blockade and Its Impacts

Advertisment

Israel's blockade on the Palestinian enclave has led to a crippling situation, leaving northern Gaza residents on the verge of starvation. The war has devastated much of Gaza's infrastructure, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. The international community, through entities like the European Parliament, is calling for immediate and lasting cease-fires, the unconditional release of prisoners, and the prioritization of land transportation for aid, while also welcoming the sea corridor for assistance. Israel's actions in Gaza have prompted accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians.

Looking Forward: Implications and Potential Outcomes

As the European Parliament stands with Gaza, urging Israel to allow humanitarian aid to reach the beleaguered enclave, the world watches closely. The approval of this resolution not only highlights the catastrophic level of suffering in Gaza but also signals a growing international impatience with the blockade and the ongoing conflict. This move by the European Parliament could catalyze a broader international response, potentially leading to increased pressure on Israel to comply with humanitarian law and the international community's demands for a cease-fire and relief for Gaza's population. As discussions continue, the hope for a resolution to the crisis and a peaceful future for both Israelis and Palestinians remains a distant yet fervent wish.