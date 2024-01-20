European Parliament Adopts Resolution on EU-India Relations: A Focus on Human Rights and Democracy

In a noteworthy development, the European Parliament has passed a resolution that significantly addresses a myriad of aspects concerning EU-India relations, especially in the context of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in India. This resolution is a critical commentary on India's military relations with Russia, particularly its dependency on Russian military equipment and the continued purchase of Russian crude oil at reduced prices.

EU's Concern Over India-Russia Ties

The European Parliament strongly advises the European Union to engage in a dialogue with India with a view to decrease this dependency and to halt joint military exercises and defence cooperation with Russia. The resolution further implores India to concur with the global condemnation of Russia's activities in Ukraine, indicating that the intensification of Russia-India economic ties could potentially obstruct the evolution of a robust EU-India partnership.

Addressing Human Rights Issues

The resolution also draws attention to the human rights situation in Kashmir, calling for ongoing monitoring and respect for the rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people. It denounces acts of violence, escalating nationalism, and divisive policies in India, and specifically urges Indian leaders to avoid making inflammatory statements to settle social conflicts, referencing Manipur as an instance.

Citizenship Amendment Act and Future EU-India FTA

The European Parliament also expresses grave concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Act in India, pressing the Indian government to tackle violence and hate speech against ethnic and religious minorities and to bring the perpetrators to justice. The resolution proposes that any prospective EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) should embody comprehensive human rights and sustainability impact assessments and include consultations with trade unions and human rights defenders.

Call for Ending Discrimination and Spyware Concerns

It further urges India to eradicate caste-based discrimination and to acknowledge the rights of Adivasi communities under the Forest Rights Act. Lastly, the resolution addresses concerns over allegations of the Indian government's utilization of spyware and the existence of fake media outlets and state-organized NGOs.