European Parliament Adopts Resolution Against Hungary Amidst Rule of Law Concerns

On January 18, the European Parliament took a significant step towards upholding European Union (EU) values and legal standards, adopting a resolution urging the Council of the EU to take action against Hungary. The move comes amidst growing concerns over Hungary's adherence to the rule of law, particularly in critical areas like judicial independence, media freedom, and the rights of minorities and migrants.

The resolution adopted by the parliament challenges the Commission's decision to release prematurely frozen EU funds for Hungary. It also calls for a rule-of-law enforcement procedure that could potentially lead to the suspension of Hungary's voting rights within the Union. The resolution criticizes Hungary's veto of a €50-billion special fund for Ukraine and the release of EU funds to Hungary despite serious concerns about judicial independence and systemic discriminatory practices.

Political Divide and the Role of Slovenian MEPs

Five out of eight Slovenian Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) backed the resolution, reflecting a broader political divide within the EU on this issue. The three Slovenian MEPs who did not support the resolution are members of the European Conservatives and Reformists group. The resolution represents a significant step in the EU's efforts to uphold its fundamental principles and address member states' non-compliance.

The resolution also highlighted concerns regarding Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's actions, which are seen as undermining EU values and strategic interests, including support for Ukraine and concerns over LGBTQI rights, academic freedom, and asylum rights. The adoption of this resolution signifies the European Parliament's commitment to maintaining the rule of law within the Union, reflecting ongoing concerns about Hungary's governance and its impact on the integrity of the EU's legal framework.