European Commission Releases Guidelines to Strengthen Export Control of Dual-Use Goods

In a significant move towards bolstering economic security, the European Commission unveiled guidelines on January 25 aimed at augmenting the efficiency of information exchange between the Commission and national authorities responsible for issuing export licenses. This development follows a White Paper on export controls and signifies the Commission's relentless efforts to fortify the integrity of the Union's export control system.

Enhancing Transparency and Oversight

The heart of these guidelines lies in the improvement of the data collection process, which serves the Commission's annual report on the export control of dual-use goods. The term "dual-use goods" represents items with potential for both civilian and military applications. The control of their export is meticulously supervised to avert their misuse or falling into wrong hands.

The Commission's New Approach

The Commission's guidelines meticulously delineate the types of information that should be shared by Member States when issuing export licenses for such goods. This pivotal move is part of an ambitious effort to ensure greater transparency and oversight over the trade of dual-use items, and to reinforce the security measures that govern their export from the European Union.

Aligning with US Strategy

The new guidelines demonstrate the EU Commission's strategic alignment with the US in countering geopolitical rivals. It outlines five key initiatives aimed at promoting the EU's competitiveness and protecting against risks. This policy package follows a previous announcement to crack down on China and Russia, indicating a shift towards a more hawkish stance. This shift was further underscored in EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager's recent speech, wherein she outlined five main areas of focus, including export controls.