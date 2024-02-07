European Commission Alleges Italy's Failure to Protect Marine Species, Initiates Infringement Procedure

In a significant move, the European Commission has instigated an infringement procedure against Italy, alleging a failure to implement sufficient protective measures against accidental capture of protected species during fishing activities. The protected species under this directive include dolphins, turtles, and sea birds. This action, as per the Commission, is a breach of the 1992 Habitats Directive. This directive is instrumental in safeguarding over a thousand species and 230 characteristic habitat types.

Alleged Failure to Uphold the Habitats Directive

The Commission argues that Italy has not invested enough in research or taken required action to mitigate bycatch, thus posing a risk to conservation efforts. The Habitats Directive aims at the conservation of natural habitats and of wild fauna and flora in the European territory of the Member States to which the Treaty applies. It lays down the measures for maintaining or restoring, at favourable conservation status, natural habitats and species of wild fauna and flora of Community interest.

Accusations of Disturbances in Natura 2000 Sites

In addition to the alleged breaches of the Habitats Directive, Italian authorities are accused of failing to prevent disturbances within the Natura 2000 sites. These sites are designated for the protection of various aquatic and bird species. Non-compliance with the regulations set for these sites further exacerbates the conservation issue at hand.

Italy's Two-Month Deadline

The European Commission has set a two-month deadline for Italy to respond and address the concerns. Failure to comply within this timeframe may lead to the Commission escalating the matter by issuing a reasoned opinion, marking the second phase of the infringement procedure. This move underscores the Commission's commitment to enforcing conservation measures and holding member states accountable for their actions, or lack thereof.