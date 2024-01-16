European Citizens' Initiative 'Tax the Rich' Gains Momentum with Over 100,000 Signatures

In a notable stride towards addressing wealth disparity within the European Union, the European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) tagged 'Tax the rich' has amassed over 100,000 signatures. This significant milestone, achieved in January 2024, underscores the burgeoning public support for the initiative that was set in motion in June 2023. The ECI is not an isolated effort; it is helmed by a coalition of prominent figures including Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Aurore Lalucq, President of the Belgian Socialist Party Paul Magnette, a slew of economists, millionaires, and non-governmental organizations.

Objective of the European Citizens' Initiative

The primary objective of this ECI is to gather at least one million signatures from a minimum of seven EU Member States within a span of one year. This endeavor, if successful, would compel the European Commission to deliberate on a legislative proposal echoing the initiative's recommendations. The crux of the initiative is the proposition of a tax on substantial wealth, a move aimed at bridging the wealth gap within the European Union.

Who's behind the Initiative?

MEP Aurore Lalucq, from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D, French), is one of the notable figures propelling the initiative. The campaign has also secured support from a host of influential policymakers, academics, and activists committed to social justice and economic democracy. The initiative, thus, serves as a response to the crises facing the European Union and advocates for the establishment of a wealth tax to mitigate climate change and inequality.

Mounting Support for the Initiative

The 'Tax the rich' initiative has garnered endorsement from over a hundred MEPs and numerous economists. This backing aligns with the EU's ongoing endeavors to ensure tax fairness and combat the environmental crisis. The momentum gained by the initiative in the form of 100,000 signatures indicates a strong wave of public sentiment favoring the taxation of great wealth. It is a clear testament to the collective demand for a more equitable economic landscape within the European Union.