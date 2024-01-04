Eugene’s Payroll Tax Marks Three Years: A Balancing Act in Criminal Justice Funding

As Eugene, Oregon, rings in the third year of its unique initiative — a payroll tax aimed at bolstering the city’s criminal justice system — critics, beneficiaries, and policymakers continue to scrutinize its implications. Instituted in January 2021 by the Eugene city council, the tax touches nearly all workers in the city and has sparked debates over its impact on middle and low-income employees and the allocation of funds to policing.

The Payroll Tax: A Balancing Act

Finance Director Twylla Miller revealed that the average Eugene worker pays roughly $247 annually, a cost that has helped the city amass nearly $22 million in the previous fiscal year. The aim of this tax, as described by Community Service Officer Supervisor Colin Woolston, is to enable community service officers to handle non-emergency incidents, freeing patrol officers to focus on emergencies and violent crime. However, the tax has been criticized for its impact on the city’s workers, particularly those from middle and low-income backgrounds.

Allocation of Funds: Policing, Courts, and Homeless Services

The city’s budget for this year allocates $13.8 million to police, $3.8 million to courts and the city prosecutor, $2.8 million to fire and EMS, and $1.6 million to homeless services. The funds have also been used to kickstart new initiatives like community court and support for repeat low-level offenders. Police Chief Chris Skinner hinted at potential new projects funded by the payroll tax, including initiatives focusing on wildfire risk and a new police precinct in West Eugene.

Auditing and Transparency

The usage of the payroll tax is audited annually by a community member team, and the full breakdown is available on the Eugene Citizen Advisory Board website. This transparency measure helps keep the city accountable and allows residents to understand how their contributions are used. In contrast, other Oregon cities, such as Salem, have rejected similar payroll tax proposals, indicating a mixed reception to such initiatives statewide.

While Eugene’s payroll tax continues to fund its criminal justice system, other U.S. states are grappling with budget deficits as the pandemic era revenue surge, fueled by federal spending and inflation, recedes. States such as California, Arizona, Maryland, and Minnesota are facing budget shortfalls due to declining tax revenues and spending exceeding forecasts. As a response, some states have provided property tax relief, but these widespread tax cuts are projected to result in $13.3 billion less in general revenue this year compared to what states otherwise would have collected. This financial tightrope walk, balancing tax cuts with necessary funding, is a challenge faced by states and cities across the nation.