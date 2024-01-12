EUFOR Soldier’s Role Questioned at Controversial Republika Srpska Commemoration

On January 9th, the Day of the Republika Srpska (RS), the Serbian entity marked the day with a memorial service for fallen fighters and a wreath-laying ceremony at a central memorial. A photograph from the event raised eyebrows as it depicted an EUFOR soldier, supposedly on a mission to monitor the event, actively participating by holding a candle and bowing his head. This action stirred controversy and questions about the appropriateness of his conduct during a celebration deemed unconstitutional by local justice.

Unconstitutional Celebration

The January 9th commemoration in the Republika Srpska has been a subject of controversy for its alleged anti-constitutional nature. Incidents targeting Muslims and Serbs, along with the glorification of war criminal Ratko Mladić, have attracted condemnation from the US embassy and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). The tension surrounding these celebrations is a reflection of the unresolved issues from the 1990s war in Bosnia, including the genocide in Srebrenica.

Role of an EUFOR Soldier

The role of the EUFOR soldier at the event was initially defined as a member of the liaison and observation team. His responsibility was to gain insight into the needs and concerns of the local community by observing the event. However, his active participation, as seen in the photograph, blurred the line between observer and participant, leading to confusion and criticism.

EUFOR’s Clarification

Responding to the controversy, EUFOR clarified that the soldier was merely observing the event to understand the local community better. They stressed that his actions were not indicative of endorsing the event or its unconstitutional nature. Nevertheless, the incident highlighted the complexity and sensitivity surrounding the Republika Srpska commemorations and the challenges faced by those assigned to monitor them.