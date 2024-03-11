EU/ECOWAS Criticize Nigeria's Low VAT Compliance; Cite Corruption and Poor Implementation

During the 4th session of the Steering Committee of the Support Programme for Fiscal Transition in West Africa held in Abuja, Massimo De Luca, the Head of Cooperation of the Delegation of the EU and ECOWAS to Nigeria, highlighted the inadequacies of Nigeria's Value Added Tax (VAT) system. De Luca pointed out that corruption and poor implementation are major barriers to effective VAT compliance in the country, an issue that hampers the nation's revenue generation capabilities.

Zacch Adedeji, the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), acknowledged these challenges and announced initiatives aimed at making the taxation system more customer-centric. Adedeji's strategy includes the introduction of a one-stop shop for all taxes to simplify the process for businesses and individuals, aiming to enhance tax compliance and revenue collection.

Understanding VAT's Role in Nigeria's Economy

VAT is a critical source of revenue for Nigeria, charged on goods and services, with the final consumer bearing the cost. However, the effectiveness of this multi-stage tax is compromised by systemic issues, including fraud and a lack of cooperation between tax authorities and businesses. This situation is further exacerbated for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which face significant challenges in achieving VAT compliance.

Barriers to Effective Taxation

De Luca and tax expert Andrew Onyenakwe both emphasize that corruption within the system and the current taxation framework hinder businesses' ability to comply with VAT regulations. Onyenakwe points out that while Nigeria has sufficient tax laws, the real issue lies in their enforcement and the general willingness of entities to comply. The lack of transparency and accountability from tax administration agencies is a major deterrent for voluntary compliance among taxpayers.

Efforts Towards Improving Tax Compliance

The FIRS has been proactive in addressing these challenges by implementing reforms such as the Self Registration Module on TaxPro Max, aimed at modernizing tax administration and making compliance more straightforward for taxpayers. These initiatives reflect a broader effort to reduce Nigeria's dependence on borrowing by enhancing internal revenue generation through effective taxation.

As Nigeria grapples with the complexities of improving VAT compliance, the collaborative efforts between government agencies, international partners, and the business community will be crucial. Enhancing transparency, accountability, and ease of compliance can pave the way for a more stable and prosperous economic environment in Nigeria.