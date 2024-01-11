EU Struggles with Economic Security and High Tech: Industry Voices Concerns

In a recent gathering in Brussels, key players from the tech industry and various organizations voiced their concerns about the European Union’s (EU) stance and tactics in economic security and high tech. At the heart of the discourse was the EU’s perceived underperformance in the global technology arena and its economic security strategies.

EU: Struggling in the ‘Champions League’ of High Tech

ASML representative, Baljon, made a striking analogy, comparing the EU’s tech performance to a football league. He stated that the EU, instead of being in the ‘Champions League’ of high technology, was playing at the ‘Europa League’ level. This comparison underscored the perception that the EU is lagging behind in the high-stakes game of technology development.

Baljon criticized the EU for its failure to understand that export controls have transcended beyond being just about dual-use goods and military-civil fusion. He stressed that these controls have morphed into an industrial policy tool and the EU’s inability to recognize this fact reflects its naivety.

The ‘Third Bloc’ and the Challenge of Dependency

Baljon’s comments were made against the backdrop of ongoing discussions about the EU’s attempts to lessen its dependency on Beijing and position itself as a ‘third bloc’ between the US and China. This concept, proposed by EU industry chief Thierry Breton, has been met with skepticism, particularly concerning the European Commission’s capacity to devise an effective economic security strategy without the backing of influential member states.

Regulatory Approach: A Double-Edged Sword

On January 24, the EU is set to introduce initiatives on investment screening and export controls for critical technologies, such as microchips. However, the EU’s regulatory approach to economic security has been questioned. Representatives from Orgalim and BusinessEurope criticized the EU for focusing excessively on security, warning that this could compromise the EU’s competitiveness.

They emphasized the need for a balanced approach, one that harmonizes regulatory measures with the competitiveness challenges Europe confronts. They argued that the EU’s quest for economic security should not come at the expense of its position in the global technology and economic race.

The debate underscores the EU’s struggle to maintain its defence and NATO capabilities amidst potential changes in the US administration. It also highlights the EU’s need to invest in the bloc’s defence industry production capacity, incentivize member states and the European industry to boost production capacity, and increase equipment deliveries to Ukraine.