Africa

EU Stresses Respect for Somalia’s Sovereignty as Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement Sparks Concern

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:58 pm EST
EU Stresses Respect for Somalia’s Sovereignty as Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement Sparks Concern

The European Union, in a recent statement, has accentuated the importance of acknowledging Somalia’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. This comes as a response to the Memorandum of Understanding signed on the 1st of January between Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland’s President Muse Bihi Abdi. The agreement allows Ethiopia access to the sea, potentially sparking controversy and concerns regarding the respect of federal boundaries and the impact on regional stability.

Disapproval from Somalia

Somalia has expressed its disapproval of the deal between Ethiopia and Somaliland. The agreement gives Ethiopia access to the Red Sea port of Berbera in Somaliland, a move that Somalia considers an infringement on its territorial integrity. The Somali government has deemed the deal irrelevant and void, and in a show of disapproval, recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia for consultation. Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has urged Somalians to maintain calm and unite in defense of their land, integrity, and sovereignty.

The agreement has stirred anger in Somalia, prompting the government to appeal to the international community for support in defending its territory. The deal has been denounced by several former leaders in Somalia and is seen as a clear violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and unity. The full details of the agreement have yet to be confirmed by Ethiopia, and the exact terms of what Somaliland would receive in return remain unclear.

EU’s Stand and Role

The European Union, through the European External Action Service (EEAS), carries out the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy to promote peace, prosperity, security, and the interests of Europeans across the globe. The EU has Special Representatives in different countries and regions of the world and has undertaken over 37 overseas operations using civilian and military missions in several countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia. The EU’s role in preventing and resolving conflicts, supporting resilient democracies, promoting human rights and sustainable development, and contributing to a rules-based global order is crucial in this situation.

Africa Ethiopia International Relations Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

