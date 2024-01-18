EU-Sri Lanka Relations: Strengthening Ties and New Economic Opportunities in Focus

In a bid to strengthen diplomatic relations and explore new economic potentials, the European Institute for Asian Studies and the Embassy of Sri Lanka are hosting a Briefing Seminar aptly titled "Sri Lanka-EU-Relations: Potential for Stronger Ties and New Economic Opportunities - A Vision for Sri Lanka". The event, scheduled for 30 January 2024 in Brussels, Belgium, will have Hon. M.U.M. Ali Sabry PC, MP, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, discussing the future of EU-Sri Lanka relations within the context of global geopolitical shifts and the Indo-Pacific region.

Ali Sabry's Role in the Seminar and His Professional Background

As the key speaker, Mr. Ali Sabry's insights will be critical in understanding the potential challenges and prospects of the EU-Sri Lanka relations. His professional background is a testament to his proficiency in the legal field and public service. His significant contributions towards reforming the Sri Lankan justice sector, initiating legal reforms, digitizing the justice sector, and expanding courthouses have earned him international recognition. His appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka in July 2022 further solidifies his stance as a figure of authority in this discussion.

About The European External Action Service (EEAS)

The European External Action Service (EEAS) is the diplomatic service arm of the EU, promoting peace, prosperity, security, and the interests of Europeans globally. The service maintains diplomatic relations with almost all countries worldwide and carries out actions with strategic partners and key international players. The EEAS has undertaken over 37 overseas operations using civilian and military missions and has deployed over 160 Election Observation Missions (EOMs) in more than 60 countries since 2003.

The EU's Role in Promoting Human Rights and Sustainable Development

Beyond its diplomatic efforts, the EU is a staunch defender of human rights and a champion of the rules-based international order. It ensures migration takes place safely and sustainably and works towards development and stability in the wider region and neighborhood. The EU, being the world's leading humanitarian donor, aims to foster a safer, greener, and more prosperous world through close partnerships with other countries while promoting cultural diversity. The EU also pushes for a sustainable growth model as defined by the European Green Deal and the European Digital Strategy in its trade relations.