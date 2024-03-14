EU Parliament Sues Commission over €10.2 Billion Hungary Funds Amid Rule of Law Concerns

The European Parliament has taken unprecedented legal action against the European Commission, spearheaded by President Ursula von der Leyen, for its decision to release €10.2 billion in previously frozen funds to Hungary. This bold move underscores deepening rifts within the European Union over concerns related to Hungary's adherence to the rule of law, particularly regarding judicial independence and political interference.

Background and Trigger

The heart of the controversy lies in the European Parliament's apprehension about Hungary's rule of law deficiencies, specifically allegations of political interference in the judiciary. MEPs argue that the European Commission, under von der Leyen's leadership, has hastily validated Hungary's judicial reforms and entered into what some describe as a 'backroom deal' with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. This decision to unfreeze funds was met with widespread criticism, not only from the Parliament but also within von der Leyen's political family, the European People's Party (EPP), signaling a significant internal conflict within the EU's political landscape.

The Legal Challenge

The European Parliament's lawsuit is not merely a procedural step; it is a pronounced challenge to the Commission's approach to enforcing the EU's rule of law standards. By taking this legal route, MEPs are asserting the Parliament's role in safeguarding the Union's foundational values against what they perceive as the Commission's overreach. The lawsuit, which has garnered support from across the political spectrum, including key figures like EPP chief Manfred Weber, emphasizes the growing concern over the EU's direction and the management of its funds, especially in relation to member states accused of flouting democratic norms.

Implications for EU Cohesion

This legal battle is not just about Hungary or the €10.2 billion in question; it's a litmus test for the EU's integrity, unity, and commitment to its core values. The outcome of this lawsuit could set a precedent for how the EU navigates internal conflicts and enforces its laws among member states. Furthermore, it poses critical questions about the future of EU leadership, particularly von der Leyen's presidency, which has been marred by this controversy as she embarks on her reelection campaign. As the EU stands at this crossroads, the resolution of this conflict will undoubtedly have long-lasting effects on its internal dynamics and its position on the global stage.