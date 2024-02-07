EU Parliament Ponders Trade Liberalization Measures and Prepares for WTO Conference

The European Parliament's Committee on International Trade (INTA) convened on February 19, 2024, diving deep into several pivotal trade-related measures and developments. The Chair initiated the session with a round-up of decisions made by the coordinators, setting the stage for the day's deliberations.

Trade Liberalization for Ukraine and Moldova

A significant chunk of the session was devoted to a joint debate on trade liberalization measures for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. These measures are not standalone; they are intended to supplement existing trade concessions under the Association Agreements with both countries. The ultimate aim is twofold: to enhance their access to EU markets and provide much-needed support to their economies.

Reform and Growth Facility for the Western Balkans

The committee's dialogue extended to the establishment of the Reform and Growth Facility for the Western Balkans. This initiative is designed to stimulate economic reform and growth in the Western Balkans region, fostering stability and prosperity in an area that has historically grappled with both.

Preparation for the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference

With the 13th World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi looming on the horizon, the committee took the opportunity to prepare for this global event, scheduled for February 26-29, 2024. They exchanged views with Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, tapping into his insights and expertise on this matter.

EU-US Trade and Technology Council Developments

The session also covered recent developments in the work of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council, underscoring the ongoing collaboration between the EU and the US in areas of trade and technology. This segment spotlighted the importance of transatlantic relationships in shaping the global trade and technology landscape.