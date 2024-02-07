EU Official Reaffirms Support for Ukraine: Commits to Military and Financial Aid

In a recent visit to Ukraine, a European Union (EU) official underscored the tragic toll of Russian missile attacks on civilian lives and paid homage to the victims. The official reaffirmed the EU's enduring support for Ukraine, a tangible manifestation of which is the whopping 8.8 billion euros that the EU has offered in assistance since the war's inception. This includes a substantial 2.8 billion euros explicitly earmarked for military support.

Enhancing Military Capacity

Furthering this commitment, 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained in EU member states, and anticipation builds for more support to follow. The European defence industry has seen a significant rise in capacity by 40% since the start of the war, a development that promises strengthened support for Ukraine. The EU's willingness to prioritize Ukrainian needs above replenishing its own military stock was stressed, bringing to the fore the deep-seated interconnectedness of European and Ukrainian security.

Addressing Financial Aid and Infrastructure

Additionally, the EU official addressed the financial aspect of the assistance. An additional 50 billion euros has been approved for civilian support, underlining the importance of maintaining robust state infrastructure in Ukraine to continue civil services amidst the war. The conversation also touched upon the subject of frozen Russian assets, with the EU exploring ways to utilize these to aid Ukraine's rebuilding efforts.

Urging Global Support and Accountability

The official urged for global backing of Ukraine's peace proposal and stressed on holding Russia accountable for its war crimes. The EU's commitment to backing Ukraine 'for whatever it takes' was emphasized, as opposed to setting a time limit on aid. The dialogue also raised questions about specific support for drones and the perception of the Russian threat to Europe. The official commended Ukraine's impressive domestic drone production capabilities and acknowledged the heightened awareness in Europe of the Russian threat.

Tackling Ammunition Supply Delays

Concerns over delays in ammunition supply were also addressed during the visit. The EU reiterated its commitment to bolster support and production capacity to meet Ukraine's needs. The official concluded the visit with a message of solidarity. Reassuring that the EU, under its leadership, is unequivocally dedicated to extending its support to Ukraine, in harmony with the United States.