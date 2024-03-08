EU Official Questions von der Leyen's Support Amid Re-election Bid

When Ursula von der Leyen, the chief of the European Commission, received the backing of the European People's Party (EPP) for a second term, the endorsement was expected to be a formality. However, Thierry Breton, a high-ranking member of her cabinet and the EU's internal market commissioner, raised eyebrows with his public skepticism about her support base, marking a rare instance of internal critique within the European Union's executive branch.

Internal Rift Exposed

Despite securing 400 votes out of 499 delegates at the EPP congress in Bucharest, von der Leyen's endorsement was not without controversy. Breton, hailing from the centrist Renew group, took to social media to express his doubts about the depth of von der Leyen's support within her own political family. Highlighting the 'minority' support she received relative to the total voting delegates, Breton's comments have sparked a debate on the EPP's confidence in von der Leyen's leadership and raised questions about the unity and direction of the European Union's largest political group ahead of crucial elections.

Commission's Response

The European Commission, while distancing itself from Breton's remarks, emphasized that his statements were made in a personal capacity. Commission spokeswoman Veerle Nuyts pointed out the guidelines for commissioners during the electoral campaign period, indicating that a reminder would be sent to ensure adherence. This incident underscores the delicate balance commissioners must maintain between personal opinions and their official capacities, especially in the politically charged atmosphere of election campaigns.

Electoral Implications

With the European Parliament elections approaching, the internal dynamics of the EPP and its support for von der Leyen could have significant implications. The EPP is projected to remain the most substantial force in the Parliament, but the public airing of internal disagreements could impact its cohesion and strategy. As the EU faces critical decisions on its future direction, the leadership and unity of its principal political families remain of paramount importance.

This episode reflects the complex interplay of personal beliefs, political ambitions, and the broader strategic considerations within the European Union's political landscape. As the elections draw near, the focus will inevitably shift to how these dynamics will influence the EU's path forward, with von der Leyen's leadership and the solidarity of the EPP at the heart of these discussions.