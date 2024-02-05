EU Ministers Discuss Future Trajectory of Cohesion Policy

An informal discussion took place on Monday, 5th, and Tuesday, 6th February, involving ministers from EU countries responsible for cohesion policy. The meeting was held in Mons and was led by Minister-President of Wallonia, Elio Di Rupo. High-profile representations from the European Commission included Commissioner for Cohesion, Elisa Ferreira, and Commissioner for Employment, Nicolas Schmit.

Unveiling the Agenda

The conference aimed to delve into the future paths of EU cohesion policy. This critical component of the Union's framework seeks to bridge the disparities between regions and foster balanced growth across member states. The exchange of perspectives among the ministers, insights from European Commission officials, and contributions from Enrico Letta, who was appointed by the European Council to draft a report on the future of the European Union, were all directed towards shaping the evolution of this policy.

Looking Ahead: Post-2027 Cohesion Policy

The gathering brought together 27 national ministers responsible for Cohesion Policy to ponder upon the future trajectory of this policy and how it needs to be adapted in the post-2027 period. The outcomes of the meeting were of significant importance, especially considering how they might shape the policy's effectiveness in driving regional development and employment within the EU.

Press Conference: The Outcomes

A press conference was held to release the outcomes of the meeting, with Commissioner Ferreira and Minister-President of Wallonia, Elio di Rupo, taking the lead. The discussions and decisions made during this conference are expected to have a significant impact on the future direction of the Cohesion Policy, which is integral to the balanced growth and development of the EU member states.