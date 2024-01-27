EU Justice Ministers Propose Specialist Network to Combat Organised Crime

On 26 January 2024, Luxembourg's Minister of Justice, Elisabeth Margue, made her pivotal presence felt at the informal meeting of the Justice and Home Affairs Council of the European Union in Brussels. The congregation, held under the Belgian presidency, centred its discussions on combating the menacing rise of organised crime, particularly drug trafficking.

European Network of Specialist Prosecutors and Judges

During the meeting, a proposal was put forth to create a European network of specialist prosecutors and judges, designed to tackle the increasingly cross-border nature of these crimes. Margue was quick to highlight this aspect, emphasizing the pressing need for more profound cooperation, not only within the confines of the European Union but also with third countries.

Policy Debate on Sex Work and Detention Models

In addition, the ministers engaged in a robust debate on policy and regulation surrounding sex work and the effectiveness of small-scale detention models in aiding prisoner rehabilitation. Margue came out in support of semi-open detention structures, asserting that these would significantly facilitate the social reintegration of prisoners.

Poland and Sweden to Join EPPO

The meeting was also marked by the announcement of Poland and Sweden's intent to join the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO). This development was positively received by Margue, who believes it will bolster the fight against fraud affecting the EU's financial interests. Outside the main council meeting, Minister Margue held a separate meeting with the Dutch Minister for Legal Protection, Franc Weerwind, reinforcing the collaborative spirit underpinning the discussions.